Sauce Labs Named to San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area for a Third Consecutive Year

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- , provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced it has been named to the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list by the San Francisco Business Times, ranking #18. This is the third consecutive year Sauce Labs has made the prestigious list.

"We are delighted that Sauce Labs has once again been recognized as one of the Bay Area's 100 fastest-growing companies," said Charles Ramsey, CEO. "The company continues to see tremendous growth and our success is a testament to our customers who continue to use Sauce to release better software faster."

Now in its 25th year, the San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list covers nearly every industry. Its alumni include several iconic brands and companies such as Salesforce.com, Jamba Juice, Joie de Vivre Hospitality and DPR Construction. This year's winners were selected based on percentage of revenue growth increase between 2013 and 2015.

"Our region is renowned as a hub for innovation and as an ecosystem that fosters growth companies," said Mary Huss, publisher of the San Francisco Business Times. "Sauce Labs, along with all of the companies on the list deserve special recognition because they fuel our regional economy."

Sauce Labs provides a high-performance, cloud-based automated testing platform that is optimized for continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) workflows. When tests are automated and run in parallel on virtual machines and/or real devices, testing time is significantly reduced and IT teams no longer need to devote time to managing testing infrastructure. Sauce currently supports more than 800 browser, operating system and device platform combinations, including mobile emulators, simulators and real devices.

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Triage Ventures and the Contrarian Group. For more information, please visit .

Scott Lechner



Kulesa Faul for Sauce Labs

(530) 521-3095





More information:

http://https://saucelabs.com



PressRelease by

Sauce Labs

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 14:36

Language: English

News-ID 500588

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sauce Labs

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease