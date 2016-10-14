PhishMe Announces Phishing Program Excellence Award Winners

Palo Alto Networks, AVANGRID, and others honored at Submerge 2016 for their innovative work in phishing prevention.

Palo Alto Networks, AVANGRID, and others honored at Submerge 2016 for their innovative work in phishing prevention.



Leesburg, VA  October 14 2016  PhishMe, a global provider of phishing defense and intelligence solutions for the enterprise, has announced the winners of the PhishMe Excellence Awards at Submerge 2016, its inaugural phishing and defense summit and user conference. PhishMe chose the winners for their innovative, successful programs designed to combat phishing attacks and protect their enterprise from the risks of malware infiltration and fraud loss.



An anonymous panel of judges comprised of PhishMe product experts, industry leaders and security professionals reviewed the applications and designated the following companies winners across a number of different categories.



AVANGRID, Inc. a diversified energy and utility company, received the Phishing Defense Program of the Year, for consistently demonstrating the most effective all-around, top-performing phishing defense program with superior performance in detection, alerting, reporting, training, participation and results.

Palo Alto Networks, the next-generation security company, received the Most Innovative Phishing Defense Program Award, which recognized the companys ability to think outside the box to leverage fresh approaches to achieve optimal training effectiveness and boost company-wide cyber education participation.

Additionally, PhishMe recognized industry leaders for achievements in the field of incident response, honoring the team that demonstrated superior overall process of responding to phishing threats in the Incident Response Team of the Year category, and the PhishMe Community Trailblazer of the Year, an award created to recognize the PhishMe user who has gone above and beyond in their phishing defense efforts.



Co-founders Rohyt Belani, PhishMe CEO, and Aaron Higbee, PhishMe CTO, presented the awards to the winners on-stage at the PhishMe Submerge Conference in Orlando, Florida. More than 150 phishing defense professionals attended this inaugural conference, which provided them with opportunities to learn from industry experts while networking with peers and other PhishMe users from all over the world.





After the award ceremony, Belani commented, I would like to extend my huge congratulations to our winners and to all those who applied for the PhishMe Excellence Awards this year. The quality of the submissions was outstanding and a credit to the entire industry. Im highly encouraged to see the commitment companies and individuals exhibit in protecting their businesses against increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks. PhishMe is very proud to be part of such a remarkable and growing community and we look forward to seeing everyone next year at Submerge 2017.



For more information about the PhishMe Submerge Conference and the PhishMe Excellence Awards, please follow this link http://phishme.com/phishme-announces-new-excellence-awards-program-customers/



