Black Birch Capital Acquisition III Corp. and Advantagewon Oil Corp. Terminate Transaction
ID: 500593
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Black Birch Capital Acquisition III Corp. (NEX: BBC.H) (the "Company") announces that the Company will not be completing the previously-announced acquisition of Advantagewon Oil Corp. and that the parties have mutually terminated their agreement dated September 9, 2015.
Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this release.
Contacts: Black Birch Capital Acquisition III Corp. Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary 416-318-6501 416-915-4265 (FAX)
