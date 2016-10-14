Bridgegate Pictures Expands Innovative Marketing Solutions With New Joint Venture

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- (OTC PINK: BBGP), a California film company with multiple verticals, announced the launch of a new digital media joint venture with PreFilms: A new age film marketing agency with focus on social advertising and strategic media placement for content creators looking for exposure in advance of their distribution strategy.

Bridgegate entered into an agreement with PreFilms to serve as their advertising sales representative and will assist PreFilms in the procurement of new film and marketing campaigns. With access to these new and unique marketing strategies, Bridgegate will significantly expand its embedded marketing capabilities for in house content, offering its films unique opportunities and chances to maximize their exposure throughout all stages of production.

Filmmakers make the mistake of marketing their film only when it's about to come out, not providing much time to generate the maximum exposure possible. Our content deserves the best film marketing strategies and the team at PreFilms knows how to generate attention throughout mobile, social and grassroots. They possess extensive knowledge of the film marketing process and the ability to tell a film's story throughout multiple platforms, contests and methods that are not only cost-effective, but innovative and fun. The joint venture expands our 360 degree services and allows us to increase our following. In addition, it provides a way for us to think about all other post theatrical revenue streams, such as VOD & DVD.

Bridgegate Pictures Corp. operates as an integrated film company out of Corona, California. The company engages in the development, financing and production of media products including feature films for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets. Bridgegate specializes in commercial driven independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

