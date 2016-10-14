Atossa Genetics Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2016

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- (NASDAQ: ATOS), today announced it would be a featured presenter at the SeeThru Equity Fall Microcap Investor Conference being held on October 17, 2016 at the Convene, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY. The Company will also be a featured presenter at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference being held October 20, 2016 at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, Jupiter FL.

Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel will discuss the Company's business model and growth strategies at the SeeThru Equity Conference on Monday, October 17, 2016 at 11:30 am Eastern time. Mr. Guse will present at the Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 1:45 pm Eastern time. Mr. Guse will be available for one-on-one investor meetings at both events.

Atossa Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit .

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, results of clinical studies and timing of publication of those results, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others including with respect to Fulvestrant, such as patent rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.





