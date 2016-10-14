       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Issue and Exercise of Share Options

ID: 500597
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notice yesterday that Mr Leigh Wilson (an independent non-executive director and chairman of the board) has exercised options over 90,000 common shares of no par value each ("Option Shares") in the Company at an exercise price of 90 Canadian cents per share. Caledonia will apply for these 90,000 Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such shares will commence on 21 October 2016 ("Admission"). Following Admission, Mr Wilson will hold 165,000 Caledonia common shares, representing approximately 0.32 per cent of the total number of common shares in issue.

The total number of shares in issue following Admission will be 52,350,946.

In addition, Caledonia announce that on 13 October, 2016 options over 90,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company were granted to John McGloin, a non-executive director of the Company, exercisable at 230 Canadian cents and to expire on 13 October 2021. These options were granted following Mr McGloin's appointment to the board of Caledonia, which was announced on August 10, 2015. Mr McGloin now holds a total of 90,000 options over the common shares of the Company.

Caledonia has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
CFO
+44 1534 702 998


Maurice Mason
Investor Relations
+44 759 078 1139


WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting


+44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
+44 20 7138 3204



More information:
http://www.caledoniamining.com



Keywords (optional):

caledonia-mining-corporation-plc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/14/2016 - 15:44
Language: English
News-ID 500597
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 61

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.897
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 245


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z