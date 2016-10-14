Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Resumes Production at Farrell Creek, Northeastern British Columbia

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: SPI)(OTCBB: CSPUF) is pleased to announce that production from the Montney formation at Farrell Creek/Altares was restarted on October 4, 2016. Production had been suspended as of March 31, 2016 due to extremely low natural gas prices. With prices at Station 2 exceeding $2.75/Mcf in recent weeks, CSRI and its joint venture partner Canbriam Energy Inc. made the decision to bring the production back on line. Current average production is 4.4 Mmcf/d with CSRI's 35% share being 1.5 Mmcf/d.

At the c-69-H/094-B-01 well that was drilled in the first quarter 2016, recently retrieved pressure recorder information shows that the Montney formation is over pressured but not to the extreme values encountered while drilling. The overlying Doig formation appears to be the cause of the extreme high pressures and could be a candidate for investigation in the future. The information gained from the c-69-H/094-B-01 well has further delineated the Montney resource on CSRI's 100% working interest lands.

The Federal Government's recent environmental approval of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project at Prince Rupert, British Columbia, as well as the strong, positive improvement in natural gas prices and the further delineation of CSRI's Montney formation resources on its 26,000 net acres at Farrell Creek (strategically located along the current and proposed major pipeline routes) serve to reinforce the Corporation's value as a supplier of natural gas to North American and potential Asian markets.

The Corporation will continue to review strategic options to enhance shareholder value.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at or the Corporation's website at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

Richard Couillard, President & Chief Executive Officer

The corporate information contained in this news release may contain forward-looking forecast information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonably accurate by CSRI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently there is no representation by CSRI that actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

Contacts:



Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

Richard Couillard

(403) 539-5005





More information:

http://www.csri.ca/



PressRelease by

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 15:56

Language: English

News-ID 500602

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease