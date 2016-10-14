MapR to Present at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo and Other Notable Industry Conferences in October

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- , provider of the industry's only Converged Data Platform, today announced its executives will present on event-driven data platforms, predictive analytics, and other big data topics this month at leading industry events, including Gartner Symposium/ITxpo. Details on MapR presentations include:

Thursday, October 20 at 10:15 AM ET

Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, Room: Southern 1

Jack Norris, senior vice president of data and applications at MapR, will present, "The Key to Digital Transformation, Event-Driven Data Platforms." In this session, Jack will discuss how companies from TransUnion to Uber use event-driven processing to transform their business with agility, scale, robustness, and efficiency advantages.

Tuesday, October 25 at 11:20 AM ET

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Room: 1A23

Joseph Blue, data scientist at MapR, will present, "Predictive Analytics for Sentiment Case Study: A regional Bank in the Northeast US Sentiment Unchained: Accelerating Analytics to Understand Customer Behavior." In this case study session, Joseph will focus on a recent data science engagement with a community-focused, regional bank and highlight the results including how customer behavior has allowed this bank to apply these connections and identify untapped opportunities for growth.

Thursday, October 27 at 2:30 PM ET



Raleigh Convention Center

Craig Warman, solution engineer at MapR, will present "StreamSets, For the Coding Minimalist in All of Us." In this session, Craig will explore how StreamSets, an open-source data collection tool, can be used for building continuous data ingest pipelines with little or no coding required. A live demo will examine connectivity between HBase, relational databases, Kafka, Elasticsearch, and the local filesystem.

MapR enables organizations to create disruptive advantage and long-term value from their data with the industry's only Converged Data Platform, which delivers distributed processing, real-time analytics, and enterprise-grade requirements across cloud and on-premise environments -- while leveraging the significant ongoing development in open source technologies including Spark and Hadoop. Organizations with the most demanding production needs, including sub-second response for fraud prevention, secure and highly available data-driven insights for better healthcare, petabyte analysis for threat detection, and integrated operational and analytic processing for improved customer experiences, run on MapR. A majority of customers achieves payback in fewer than 12 months and realizes greater than 5X ROI. MapR ensures customer success through world-class professional services and with free on-demand training that 50,000 developers, data analysts and administrators have used to close the big data skills gap. Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, Microsoft, SAP, and Teradata are part of the worldwide MapR partner ecosystem. Investors include Future Fund, Google Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund, NEA, Qualcomm Ventures and Redpoint Ventures. Connect with MapR on , and .

