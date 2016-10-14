Layer2 Office 365 and SharePoint integration now compatible to FIPS

The newest Layer2 Cloud Connector release is compatible to the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) of the United States federal government regarding strong encryption

(PresseBox) - The Layer2 Cloud Connector has become one of the leading data integration and file synchronization tool on the market today, especially if it comes to Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, and Azure connectivity. The latest release is now compatible to the FIPS of the United States federal government regarding strong encryption.

Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) are publicly announced standards developed by the United States federal government for use in computer systems by non-military government agencies and government contractors. FIPS are issued to establish requirements for various purposes such as ensuring computer security and interoperability, and are intended for cases in which suitable industry standards do not already exist. Many FIPS specifications are modified versions of standards used in the technical communities, such as the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Layer2 customers benefit from higher US standards

?Currently the Layer2 Cloud Connector is increasingly used by clients in the US market, including federal organizations. Our customers, for example the U.S. Department of State, demand to support the FIPS, especially regarding stronger encryption while integrating data between various IT systems like SQL, ERP/CRM, and also cloud-based environments like Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, and Azure. Now our European customers can also profit from the higher US-based standards?, Frank Daske, Product Manager at Layer2, explains the benefits of the newly released features.

Certified Layer2 partners can help with implementation

Customers with Software Assurance can benefit from the new features with a free upgrade. Prospects can download the Layer2 Cloud Connector after registration as a completely free Shareware Edition on the vendor?s homepage. Regional Layer2 VAR partners are ready to support the upgrade process and can provide help to make use of the new features.



The full press release is available here.



As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and ISV based in Hamburg (Germany), Layer2 Solutions is one of the leading providers of Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, and Azure apps in Europe with a major focus on Data Integration, Collaborative Knowledge Management, Social Networking and Cloud Computing. Layer2 has also been known as a reliable partner to customers in Central Europe, offering additional consulting and services in the fields of Microsoft technology for more than 25 years.

www.layer2solutions.com/en/products/





Company information / Profile:

