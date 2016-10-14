Government of Canada Invests in Canadian-Made Military Innovation and Community-Based Projects in Grand Bank, N.L.

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, today announced the Government of Canada is investing in a made-in-Canada innovation and community-based projects in Grand Bank, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dynamic Air Shelters Ltd., headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with its main manufacturing site in Grand Bank, received a $792,844 contract for its Integrated Ballistic Protection System, which will be tested by Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC), an agency of National Defence. The testing, to be conducted at DRDC's Suffield Research Centre, will help determine the efficiency of these shelters to protect soldiers from bullets, bombs and rockets.

This investment was made through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, which helps Canadian innovators land their first sale and get their innovations tested by the Government of Canada. This program is just one of the many ways the Government of Canada supports innovation and small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. Canadian innovators can submit their proposals for the Build in Canada Innovation Program on the .

Dynamic Air Shelters Ltd. is also receiving a repayable contribution of $222,500 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) through the Business Development Program for the purchase and installation of specialized equipment for its Grand Bank manufacturing facility.

While touring the company's facility, Minister Foote also took the opportunity to announce two community-based investments in the area.

The Town of Grand Bank will receive $148,089 from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program to upgrade an existing indoor swimming pool. In addition, the Grand Bank Development Corporation will receive $78,218 in non-repayable contributions through ACOA's Business Development Program. The funding will support the development and implementation of an investment attraction and marketing plan for the Grand Bank area, as well as the coordination and expansion of the Regional Women in Business Network in the Burin Peninsula.

Quotes

"Dynamic Air Shelters Ltd. uses innovative thinking to develop cutting-edge products that, among other things, help protect Canada's military from extreme hazards in harsh environments. This innovative company has become an important contributor to the economy of Grand Bank and the region as a whole. Our Government is committed to investing in businesses and communities across the country to build a strong and prosperous nation."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The Government of Canada believes that public investment is needed to create and support sustainable growth, economic opportunity and prosperity in Canada. Investments in business, in innovation, in communities and in people will help us not only create good quality jobs and improve our wealth, but enrich and strengthen our country from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA

"Dynamic Air Shelters is very proud and pleased to be a supplier to National Defence, with the support of the Build in Canada Innovation Program. Like all Newfoundland and Labrador manufacturers, Dynamic develops diverse products that allow us to make sales in different markets. Our Integrated Ballistic Protection System will add production hours for our Grand Bank employees, while providing a life-saving protection system for the men and women of our armed forces. By supporting innovation, our government is supporting our future."

Harold Warner, Dynamic Air Shelters Ltd.

