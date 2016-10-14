Canada and Ontario Invest in Post-Secondary Infrastructure in Sault Ste. Marie

$23.5-million investment will create jobs, expand research and foster innovation

The Government of Canada values the role of post-secondary institutions as they help equip young Canadians with the education and training they need for future careers that will help them join a strong, healthy middle class. Today's $23.5-million investment in Algoma University, Sault College and the Shingwauk Education Trust was announced by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

The Government of Canada's aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. This investment exemplifies that vision in action.

The funding announced today will support the following projects:

In total, universities and colleges throughout Ontario will receive more than $1.9 billion from the Government of Canada, the provincial government, the institutions themselves and private donors. Federal funding will be allocated through the , which will enhance and modernize research facilities on Canadian campuses and improve the environmental sustainability of these facilities.

As a result of these investments, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities that advance the country's best research. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces that support lifelong learning and skills training. They will work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for-and invent-the high-value jobs of the future. And their discoveries will plant the seeds for the next generation of innovators.

That is how the Strategic Investment Fund will jump-start a virtuous circle of innovation, creating the right conditions for long-term growth that will yield benefits for generations to come.

Ontario is making the largest investment in public infrastructure in the province's history-about $160 billion over 12 years-which is supporting 110,000 jobs every year across the province with projects such as hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and transit. Since 2015, the Province has announced support for more than 475 projects that will keep people and goods moving, connect communities and improve quality of life. To learn more about infrastructure projects in your community, go to .

Quotes

"This once-in-a-generation investment by the Government of Canada is a historic down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes. This investment will create conditions that are conducive to innovation and long-term growth, which will in turn keep the Canadian economy globally competitive."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"These investments will give an immediate boost to the Sault Ste. Marie economy, generating hundreds of jobs. In the longer term, our community will garner ongoing benefits from enhanced education and training opportunities for our labour force, which will support existing industries and attract new businesses. I am also pleased that our nation-to-nation relationship with First Nations, inspired by truth and reconciliation, will be enhanced through extended education opportunities."

- Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie

"Our government is pleased to support these important projects, which will give local post-secondary students access to renewed and upgraded facilities. We know that providing access to high-quality education and modern training facilities is critical to building the highly skilled workforce we need to support good jobs and economic growth for today and tomorrow."

- The Honourable David Orazietti, Ontario's Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services and MPP for Sault Ste. Marie

"We are pleased to receive funding from the federal government, through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund, and from the Province of Ontario. The funding will be used to upgrade and modernize Shingwauk Hall. Shingwauk Hall is our flagship building and is a vital representation of the mission, mandate and history of Algoma University. This funding will allow us to create a modern teaching and learning environment while maintaining the historic character of the building. The renovations to Shingwauk Hall further our commitment to environmental sustainability by maximizing efficiency gains through the deployment of modern lighting and energy systems."

- Dr. Craig Chamberlin, President and Vice-Chancellor, Algoma University

"Today's funding announcement is a key piece in Sault College's vision of building a new Institute for Environment Education and Entrepreneurship. The iE3 will be home to Sault College's Natural Environment, Geographic Information Systems and Information and Communications Technology programs, and it will offer state-of-the-art experiential learning spaces and labs, industry collaboration opportunities, new classrooms and student services. The future starts now as we embark on this significant journey to invest in our infrastructure and offer a state-of-the-art, sustainable and accessible environment for our students. We are grateful for this investment as it will help Sault College grow as a post-secondary institution and foster a positive educational experience for our students."

- Colin Kirkwood, Vice-President, Academic and Research, Sault College

"For a number of years, Sault College has suffered because of outdated facilities. Through our KPI surveys, students have voiced their desire for more engaging work spaces, and we have listened. As the recipient of significant funding from various levels of government, we are getting closer to achieving our goal of updating our facilities. The federal government funding announced today will allow Sault College to complete the iE3 initiative. Our greatest liabilities have been E and J wings, but they will now become our greatest assets with this campus rebuild. Our students and future students thank Minister Bains and the rest of the federal government for today's funding."

- Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff of the Shingwauk Education Trust, I want to thank Minister Bains, our MP Mr. Terry Sheehan and the federal government for this historic investment. The Anishinabek Discovery Centre will certainly bring diversity to the community, create economic benefits and, more importantly, deliver an education that is based on the Anishinaabe world view. The ADC will promote the fulfillment and restoration of the original vision of Chief Shingwauk and at the same time honour and implement the 94 calls to action outlined by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission."

- Darrell Boissoneau, President, Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig

Quick facts

