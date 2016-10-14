       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Equipment


Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces Cash Dividend and Provides 2016 Third Quarter Conference Call Details

ID: 500612
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. ("CESTC" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CEU) (OTCQX: CESDF) announces that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on November 15, 2016, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2016.

The Corporation will conduct a conference call on November 10, 2016 following the upcoming release of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. The Q3 2016 results are expected to be released at the close of market on the day of the conference call. Tom Simons, President and Chief Executive Officer of CESTC, will host the call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible on CESTC's Investor Relations website at by selecting "News Releases".

About Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

CESTC is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CESTC's business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CESTC has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CESTC is available at or on the Corporation's website at .

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Contacts:
Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.
Tom Simons
President and Chief Executive Officer
403-269-2800


Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.


Craig Nieboer, CA
Chief Financial Officer
403-269-2800



More information:
http://www.CanadianEnergyServices.com



Keywords (optional):

canadian-energy-services-undamp, technology-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/14/2016 - 17:10
Language: English
News-ID 500612
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 65

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Equipment




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.898
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 160


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z