Masergy's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Receives 2016 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

Masergy's Global UCaaS Continues to Be Validated as Industry's Best Hosted VoIP Option

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- . today announced that its offering has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2016. The company's UCaaS solution continues to dominate the hosted VoIP market with innovative features such as its , integration with Skype for Business, technology and user-customizable dashboards.

"Congratulations to Masergy for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Masergy has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated , CEO, TMC.

The company's award-winning UCaaS enables global enterprises to operate all of their domestic and international locations with a unified dialing plan over a single call platform. This allows companies to simplify communications with a ubiquitous, cloud-based system that addresses all user and service profile management activities, call setup and call routing around the globe.

"Masergy continues to raise the bar for carrier-grade voice, video and mobility communications," said Dean Manzoori, Vice President of Product Management for UCaaS, Masergy. "We are proud to continually be validated as a leading provider for all-in-one business communications services."

In addition, Masergyenhancements to its UCaaS Analyst performance monitoring portal. The new features include a consolidated view of user profiles and service inventory reports. IT professionals have a detailed view of user types, the services, and devices they are using and profile status.

The 2016 Internet Telephony Award is the latest Global UCaaS accolade to accompany additional awards, including:

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's 2015 Unified Communications Excellence Award

TMC's 2015 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award for UCaaS Analyst

2015 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year for UCaaS

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about and follow us on our blog , Twitter (at)Masergy, and .

Masergy Contact:



Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-886-7087

PressRelease by

Masergy Communications

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 17:22

Language: English

News-ID 500615

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Masergy Communications

Stadt: DALLAS, TX





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease