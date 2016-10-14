Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. to Webcast Its 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MEP) ("Midcoast Partners") will host a webcast conference call to discuss its 2016 third quarter financial results as follows:

Event: Q3 2016 Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. Earnings Call

Date: Monday, October 31, 2016

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: under "Events and Presentations"

A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A transcript will be posted to the website within approximately 24 hours.

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MEP) is a limited partnership formed by Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) to serve as EEP's primary vehicle for owning and growing its natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) midstream business in the United States. Our assets consist of a 51.6 percent controlling interest in Midcoast Operating, L.P., a Texas limited partnership that owns a network of natural gas and NGL gathering and transportation systems, natural gas processing and treating facilities and NGL fractionation facilities primarily located in Texas and Oklahoma. Midcoast Operating also owns and operates natural gas, condensate and NGL logistics and marketing assets that primarily support its gathering, processing and transportation business. Through our ownership of Midcoast Operating's general partner, we control, manage and operate these systems.

EEP owns 100 percent of Midcoast Holdings, L.L.C., the general partner of Midcoast Partners and holds an approximate 54 percent interest in Midcoast Partners. EEP owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crude oil and, through Midcoast Partners, natural gas transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the largest pipeline transporter of growing oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

Sanjay Lad, CFA



Investment Community

Toll-free: (855) MEP-7222 or (855) 637-7222





Terri Larson, APR

Media

Toll-free: (877) 496-8142







More information:

http://www.midcoastpartners.com



