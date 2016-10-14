Media Advisory: Minister Chagger to Launch Small Business Week at University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism and , is kicking off the Business Development Bank of Canada's Small Business Week at an event organized by the University of Ottawa Telfer School of Management. The event will feature a keynote address by Minister Chagger as well as presentations from entrepreneurs on topics such as launching and growing a small business.

A question period and media availability will follow.

