Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. to Webcast Its 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) ("Enbridge Partners") will host a webcast conference call to discuss its 2016 third quarter financial results as follows:

Event: Q3 2016 Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. Earnings Call

Date: Monday, October 31, 2016

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: under "Events and Presentations" or

A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A transcript will be posted to the website within approximately 24 hours.

Enbridge Partners owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crude oil and, through its interests in Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. ("Midcoast Partners"), natural gas transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the largest pipeline transporter of growing oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The system's deliveries to refining centers and connected carriers in the United States account for approximately 23 percent of total U.S. oil imports. Midcoast Partners' natural gas gathering, treating, processing and transmission assets, which are principally located onshore in the active U.S. Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast areas, deliver approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily.

Enbridge Management, L.L.C. manages the business and affairs of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. ("Enbridge Partners") (NYSE: EEP), and its sole asset is an approximate 16 percent limited partner interest in Enbridge Partners. Enbridge Energy Company, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. of Calgary, Alberta, (NYSE: ENB) (TSX: ENB) is the general partner of Enbridge Partners, and holds an approximate 42 percent interest in Enbridge Partners together with all of the outstanding preferred units and Class B, D and E units in Enbridge Partners. Enbridge Management is the delegate of the general partner of Enbridge Partners.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT



Investor Relations Contact:

Sanjay Lad, CFA

Toll-free: (866) EEP INFO or (866) 337-4636

E-mail:

Website:



Media Contact:

Terri Larson, APR

Toll-free: (877) 496-8142

E-mail:

