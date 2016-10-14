Metalogix to Host "Microsoft Ignite Decoded" MVP Webinar Series

Will Review Top Highlights from Microsoft Ignite and Discuss Key Microsoft Product Advancements and How Best to Leverage Them Across On-Premises and Cloud Environments

WASHINGTON, DC -- Metalogix, the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced its "Microsoft Ignite Decoded" MVP webinar series, during which it will join together with its strategic partners to review the top highlights from this year's sold-out Microsoft Ignite event, as well as discuss key Microsoft product advancements and how best to leverage them across on-premises and cloud environments.

The Microsoft Ignite Decoded live panel discussions include:

Mark Rackley, PAITgroup

Jai Dargan, Metalogix

Alan Santos, CloudHealth Technologies

Brad Teed, Gimmal

October 18, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Improving SharePoint governance was billed by Microsoft as being one of its key pillars for developing SharePoint 2016. Microsoft has also been heavily investing in the security, governance and compliance area for the whole of their cloud offering and much of it was on show at Microsoft Ignite. In this session, the expert panel will discuss what stood out for them, what to look for from Microsoft in the coming months and where any gaps still remain. The discussion will include:

What's new in Office 365 and SharePoint 2016

What Azure brings to the security, governance and compliance party

Advice for SharePoint governance in real world scenarios

Kanwal Khipple, 2toLead

Ian Dicker, Timlin

Chris Ertz, Xgility

Russ Houberg, KnowledgeLake

Steve Marsh, Metalogix

October 25, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. ET

One of the big announcements at Ignite was Microsoft's expansion of its FastTrack program to include migrations to SharePoint Online. While the headline was clear, some of the finer points of what Microsoft is offering need a little more explanation. In this session, the expert panel will discuss exactly what Microsoft will be providing through FastTrack and other useful tips to help with a move to Office 365. The discussion will include:

What FastTrack includes for SharePoint Online

How to get started with FastTrack

Guidance for an Office 365 move beyond FastTrack

Adam Levithan, Metalogix

Daniel Cohen-Dumani, Portal Solutions



Kirk Liemohn, ThreeWill

Oliver Wirkus, SoftLanding

November 1, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. ET

There is little doubt that Office 365 as a collaboration platform goes from strength-to-strength. The move into the cloud is in full swing. The first challenge that most face, is getting into the cloud in the first place. But once there, what do organizations need to know to keep things running smoothly? In this session, the expert panel will discuss the advancements that Microsoft has made to improve both user and administrator experiences. The discussion will include:

New and improved highlights for end users

The continued evolution of the Admin Center

Common surprises and how to avoid them

