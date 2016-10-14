ArcelorMittal announces change of date for Q3 2016 results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

ArcelorMittal S.A. /

ArcelorMittal announces change of date for Q3 2016 results

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



14 October 2016 - ArcelorMittal today announces that its financial results for

the three and nine month periods ended 30 September 2016 will be published on

Tuesday, November 8, 2016, rather than the previously scheduled date of

Wednesday, November 9, 2016.





ENDS



About ArcelorMittal



ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence

in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a

philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of

quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive,

construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and

development and outstanding distribution networks.



Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate

responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees,

contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world

from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and

producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products

and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.



We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical

coal and our mining business is an essential part of our growth strategy. With a

geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are

strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external

global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to



the external market is increasing as we grow.



In 2015, ArcelorMittal had revenues of US$63.6 billion and crude steel

production of 92.5 million tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 62.8

million tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT),

Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona,

Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).



For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:

http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

| |

|Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations |

| |

| |

| |

|Europe +35247923198 |

| |

|Americas +13128993985 |

| |

|Retail +35247923198 |

| |

|SRI +442075431156 |

| |

|Bonds/Credit +33171921026 |

| |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

|Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate |

|Communications |

| |

| |

|E-mail: press(at)arcelormittal.com|

| |

|Phone: +442076297988 |

| |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

|ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications |

| |

| |

| |

|Sophie Evans +442032142882 |

|Paul Weigh +442032142419 |

| |

| |

| |

|France |

| |

|Image 7 |

| |

|Sylvie Dumaine / Anne-Charlotte Creach +33153707470 |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+















This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ArcelorMittal S.A. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.arcelormittal.com



PressRelease by

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 16:56

Language: English

News-ID 500623

Character count: 7453

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ArcelorMittal S.A.

Stadt: London





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease