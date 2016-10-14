(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ArcelorMittal S.A.
ArcelorMittal announces change of date for Q3 2016 results
14 October 2016 - ArcelorMittal today announces that its financial results for
the three and nine month periods ended 30 September 2016 will be published on
Tuesday, November 8, 2016, rather than the previously scheduled date of
Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
ENDS
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence
in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a
philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of
quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive,
construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and
development and outstanding distribution networks.
Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate
responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees,
contractors and the communities in which we operate.
For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world
from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and
producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products
and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.
We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical
coal and our mining business is an essential part of our growth strategy. With a
geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are
strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external
global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to
the external market is increasing as we grow.
In 2015, ArcelorMittal had revenues of US$63.6 billion and crude steel
production of 92.5 million tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 62.8
million tonnes.
ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT),
Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona,
Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| |
| |
| |
|Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations |
| |
| |
| |
|Europe +35247923198 |
| |
|Americas +13128993985 |
| |
|Retail +35247923198 |
| |
|SRI +442075431156 |
| |
|Bonds/Credit +33171921026 |
| |
| |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| |
| |
|Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate |
|Communications |
| |
| |
|E-mail: press(at)arcelormittal.com|
| |
|Phone: +442076297988 |
| |
| |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| |
| |
|ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications |
| |
| |
| |
|Sophie Evans +442032142882 |
|Paul Weigh +442032142419 |
| |
| |
| |
|France |
| |
|Image 7 |
| |
|Sylvie Dumaine / Anne-Charlotte Creach +33153707470 |
| |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
