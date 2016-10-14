(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PEABODY, Mass., Oct. 14, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analogic Corporation
(Nasdaq:ALOG), enabling the world's medical imaging and aviation security
technology, today announced that it will introduce its new premium cardiac
imaging software for the bk3500 ultrasound system at the ACEP Scientific
Assembly 2016 (American College of Emergency Physicians), October 16-19, 2016,
in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BK Ultrasound's bk3500 system was launched in the US in March of 2016 to satisfy
the needs of emergency and other point of care (POC) departments, with adaptable
layouts that cater to all expertise levels and an interface that walks the user
through the exam step by step from data entry to reporting. This new software
release provides a level of cardiac imaging that is designed to reach beyond POC
standards to be on par with premium shared-service ultrasound systems.
"The imaging performance on the new software release of the bk3500 is a
significant enhancement," said Christopher C. Raio, MD MBA FACEP, Chairman,
Emergency Medicine, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, and Chief, Emergency
Medicine Service Line, Catholic Health Services, Long Island, New York. "BK
Ultrasound listened to feedback from physicians and brought substantial
improvements that will really help us at the bedside."
The bk3500 is a robust, slender, easy-to-maneuver premium ultrasound system that
delivers superb image quality, integrated IT functionality, a long-lasting
battery, and a hybrid user-interface with both tactile buttons and touch screen.
In addition, the rapid boot-up time and guided workflow allow clinicians to
start exams quicker and finish faster.
To ensure a complete point of care solution, bkHub offers a unique, software
image management system designed for storage, quality assurance, training and
billing to help streamline the emergency department workflow and reduce the
time, cost and paperwork associated with clinical practice.
"We have developed our bk3500 ultrasound system specifically for clinicians at
the point-of-care, with features like Absolute Workflow, a unique workflow
design that ensures that the system is absolutely easy and absolutely designed
for everyone," said Jacques Coumans, Ph.D., VP and chief marketing and
scientific officer. "In addition, the bk3500 has advanced technology such as
Vector Flow Imaging Assist, which is currently being studied to measure its
impact on fluid responsiveness in septic patients, and is a novel technology
that automatically finds maximum velocity, measuring the diameter of the vessel,
and calculating flow volume in a matter of seconds. VFI Assist has the potential
to be another clinical game changer in emergency medicine."
BK Ultrasound will feature live scanning at its booth during ACEP 2016: Sunday,
October 16, 2:30-3:30 pm; Monday, October 17, 11:00-12:00 pm; and Tuesday,
October 18, 11:00-12:00 pm. They will also showcase a bk3500 in the InnovatED
section of the exhibit hall in the Critical Care Room.
About Analogic
Analogic (Nasdaq:ALOG) provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology
solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized
around the world for advanced imaging and real-time guidance technologies used
for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection.
Our market-leading ultrasound systems, led by our flagship BK Ultrasound brand,
used in procedure-driven markets such as urology, surgery, and point-of-care,
are sold to clinical practitioners around the world. Our advanced imaging
technologies are also used in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance
imaging (MRI), and digital mammography systems, as well as automated threat
detection systems for aviation security. Analogic is headquartered just north of
Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.
Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation.
bk3500, bkHub and Absolute Workflow are trademarks of Analogic Corporation.
For Further Information, Contact:
Media Contact:
Judith Rossi
Sr. Director, Global Marketing Communications
(978) 326-4430
info(at)bkultrasound.com
Investor Contact:
Mark Namaroff
Director of Investor Relations
(978) 326-4058
investorrelations(at)analogic.com
