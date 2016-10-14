BK Ultrasound, Powered by Analogic, Introduces New Premium Cardiac Imaging Software for the bk3500 Ultrasound System for the Point of Care Market

PEABODY, Mass., Oct. 14, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analogic Corporation

(Nasdaq:ALOG), enabling the world's medical imaging and aviation security

technology, today announced that it will introduce its new premium cardiac

imaging software for the bk3500 ultrasound system at the ACEP Scientific

Assembly 2016 (American College of Emergency Physicians), October 16-19, 2016,

BK Ultrasound's bk3500 system was launched in the US in March of 2016 to satisfy

the needs of emergency and other point of care (POC) departments, with adaptable

layouts that cater to all expertise levels and an interface that walks the user

through the exam step by step from data entry to reporting. This new software

release provides a level of cardiac imaging that is designed to reach beyond POC

"The imaging performance on the new software release of the bk3500 is a

significant enhancement," said Christopher C. Raio, MD MBA FACEP, Chairman,

Emergency Medicine, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, and Chief, Emergency

Medicine Service Line, Catholic Health Services, Long Island, New York. "BK

Ultrasound listened to feedback from physicians and brought substantial

The bk3500 is a robust, slender, easy-to-maneuver premium ultrasound system that

delivers superb image quality, integrated IT functionality, a long-lasting

battery, and a hybrid user-interface with both tactile buttons and touch screen.

In addition, the rapid boot-up time and guided workflow allow clinicians to

To ensure a complete point of care solution, bkHub offers a unique, software

image management system designed for storage, quality assurance, training and

"We have developed our bk3500 ultrasound system specifically for clinicians at

the point-of-care, with features like Absolute Workflow, a unique workflow

design that ensures that the system is absolutely easy and absolutely designed

for everyone," said Jacques Coumans, Ph.D., VP and chief marketing and

scientific officer. "In addition, the bk3500 has advanced technology such as

Vector Flow Imaging Assist, which is currently being studied to measure its

impact on fluid responsiveness in septic patients, and is a novel technology

that automatically finds maximum velocity, measuring the diameter of the vessel,

and calculating flow volume in a matter of seconds. VFI Assist has the potential

BK Ultrasound will feature live scanning at its booth during ACEP 2016: Sunday,

October 16, 2:30-3:30 pm; Monday, October 17, 11:00-12:00 pm; and Tuesday,

October 18, 11:00-12:00 pm. They will also showcase a bk3500 in the InnovatED

About Analogic



Analogic (Nasdaq:ALOG) provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology

solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized

around the world for advanced imaging and real-time guidance technologies used

for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection.

Our market-leading ultrasound systems, led by our flagship BK Ultrasound brand,

used in procedure-driven markets such as urology, surgery, and point-of-care,

are sold to clinical practitioners around the world. Our advanced imaging

technologies are also used in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance

imaging (MRI), and digital mammography systems, as well as automated threat

detection systems for aviation security. Analogic is headquartered just north of

Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation.

For Further Information, Contact:



Media Contact:

Judith Rossi

Sr. Director, Global Marketing Communications

(978) 326-4430

Investor Contact:

Mark Namaroff

Director of Investor Relations

(978) 326-4058

