Prosafe SE: conversion of class A shares and listing

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Reference is made to previous announcements concerning the refinancing (the

"Refinancing") of Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") as first announced on

7 July 2016, as well as the announcement of 13 October 2016 concerning

completion of the capital reduction.



Following publication of the listing prospectus as announced today, the Class A

Shares issued as part of the Refinancing, have now been converted to ordinary

shares. As part of this, the shares will be transferred to the same ISIN as the

ordinary shares in VPS.



As a result, the former Class A shares will together with all other shares of

the Company be listed and tradable on Oslo Børs as of and from Monday 17 October

2016. From the same time, the Class A Shares will be deregistered from the N-OTC

list.



Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible

accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and

listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information,

please refer to www.prosafe.com.



Larnaca, 14 October 2016

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 47 80 78 13



Robin Laird, Acting CFO

Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited

Phone: +65 81 27 21 01



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.















This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Prosafe SE via GlobeNewswire

















More information:

http://www.prosafe.com



PressRelease by

Prosafe SE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 16:59

Language: English

News-ID 500625

Character count: 2095

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Prosafe SE

Stadt: Larnaca





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease