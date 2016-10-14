Prosafe SE: conversion of class A shares and listing

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to previous announcements concerning the refinancing (the
"Refinancing") of Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") as first announced on
7 July 2016, as well as the announcement of 13 October 2016 concerning
completion of the capital reduction.
Following publication of the listing prospectus as announced today, the Class A
Shares issued as part of the Refinancing, have now been converted to ordinary
shares. As part of this, the shares will be transferred to the same ISIN as the
ordinary shares in VPS.
As a result, the former Class A shares will together with all other shares of
the Company be listed and tradable on Oslo Børs as of and from Monday 17 October
2016. From the same time, the Class A Shares will be deregistered from the N-OTC
list.
Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible
accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and
listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information,
please refer to www.prosafe.com.
Larnaca, 14 October 2016
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 47 80 78 13
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Source: Prosafe SE via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.prosafe.com
Date: 10/14/2016 - 16:59
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Prosafe SE
Stadt: Larnaca
Number of hits: 29
