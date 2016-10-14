       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


THERMADOR GROUPE : Turnover at September 30, 2016: +7.0%

ID: 500626
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


THERMADOR GROUPE

Turnover at September 30, 2016: +7.0%
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|In thousands of | |2016 | |Variation |Variation 2016 |
|euros |2016 |constant|2015 |2016/2015 |constant |
| | |scope* | | |scope*/2015 |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|1st quarter |59,776 | 52,880 |53,599 | 11.5 % | - 1.3 % |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|2d quarter |64,637 | 57,133 |56,771 | 13.9 % | 0.6 % |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|3rd quarter |55,819 | 55,819 |58,067 | - 3,9 % | - 3.9 % |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Total at 30 |180,232|165,832 |168,437| 7.0 % | - 1.5 % |
|September | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Breakdown by |   |   |   |   |   |
|business: | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Jetly: pumps, |36,058 | 36,058 |36,072 | 0.0 % | 0.0 % |
|tanks, accessories | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Sferaco: valves, |33,526 | 33,526 |33,305 | 0.7 % | 0.7 % |
|fittings | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+


|Thermador: | | | | | |
|accessories for |26,175 | 26,175 |26,113 | 0.2 % | 0.2 % |
|central heating | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Mecafer: heavy | | | | | |
|tools in DIY |17,444 | 5,010 | 5,513 |   | - 9.1 % |
|stores* | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|PBtub: tubes in |17,363 | 17,363 |19,535 | - 11.1 % | - 11,1 % |
|synthetic materials| | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Dipra: pumps and | | | | | |
|plumbing in DIY |15,808 | 15,808 |17,422 | - 9.3 % | - 9.3 % |
|stores | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Thermador |14,644 | 14,644 |14,991 | - 2.3 % | - 2.3 % |
|International | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Sectoriel: | | | | | |
|motorised valves |12,536 | 10,570 |10,669 | 17.5 % | - 0.9 % |
|and air | | | | | |
|compressors* | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Isocel: components | 3,774 | 3,774 | 3,776 | - 0.1 % | - 0.1 % |
|for boilers | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Aello: equipment | 1,443 | 1,443 |   |   |   |
|for swimming pools | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Axelair: | | | | | |
|ventilation | 1,152 | 1,152 | 769 | 49.8 % | 49.8 % |
|equipment | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Other structures | 309 | 309 | 272 | 13.6 % | 13.6 % |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
* 2016 turnover at constant scope: turnover taking into account acquisitions
of Mecafer by Thermador Groupe and Nuair France by Sectoriel, consolidated
since July 1, 2015.

 BUSINESS
We were unable to replicate the record 3(rd) quarter of last year, made possible
by exceptional weather conditions from the very start of the summer of 2015. The
performances of our recent companies, Aello and
Axelair, were not sufficient to compensate for the substantial reversals over
the past three months of PBtub, Dipra and Mecafer. Our three major subsidiaries
are resisting well in spite of difficult circumstances.

PROSPECTS
A lot of statistical indicators confirm a recovery of building starts,
suggesting better prospects for all those involved in the finishing sector of
the construction industry. However, this recovery is obviously a lot less
vigorous than it was in 2010. As concerns activity, the modest 2015 4(th)
quarter should however help us on our way back to a positive pace of organic
growth.

pub14102016:
http://hugin.info/143595/R/2048635/765977.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.thermador-groupe.fr



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/14/2016 - 17:40
Language: English
News-ID 500626
Character count: 6726
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: THERMADOR GROUPE
Stadt: Saint Quentin Fallavier Cedex


Number of hits: 40

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.898
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 160


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z