THERMADOR GROUPE
Turnover at September 30, 2016: +7.0%
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|In thousands of | |2016 | |Variation |Variation 2016 |
|euros |2016 |constant|2015 |2016/2015 |constant |
| | |scope* | | |scope*/2015 |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|1st quarter |59,776 | 52,880 |53,599 | 11.5 % | - 1.3 % |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|2d quarter |64,637 | 57,133 |56,771 | 13.9 % | 0.6 % |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|3rd quarter |55,819 | 55,819 |58,067 | - 3,9 % | - 3.9 % |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Total at 30 |180,232|165,832 |168,437| 7.0 % | - 1.5 % |
|September | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Breakdown by | | | | | |
|business: | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Jetly: pumps, |36,058 | 36,058 |36,072 | 0.0 % | 0.0 % |
|tanks, accessories | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Sferaco: valves, |33,526 | 33,526 |33,305 | 0.7 % | 0.7 % |
|fittings | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Thermador: | | | | | |
|accessories for |26,175 | 26,175 |26,113 | 0.2 % | 0.2 % |
|central heating | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Mecafer: heavy | | | | | |
|tools in DIY |17,444 | 5,010 | 5,513 | | - 9.1 % |
|stores* | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|PBtub: tubes in |17,363 | 17,363 |19,535 | - 11.1 % | - 11,1 % |
|synthetic materials| | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Dipra: pumps and | | | | | |
|plumbing in DIY |15,808 | 15,808 |17,422 | - 9.3 % | - 9.3 % |
|stores | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Thermador |14,644 | 14,644 |14,991 | - 2.3 % | - 2.3 % |
|International | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Sectoriel: | | | | | |
|motorised valves |12,536 | 10,570 |10,669 | 17.5 % | - 0.9 % |
|and air | | | | | |
|compressors* | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Isocel: components | 3,774 | 3,774 | 3,776 | - 0.1 % | - 0.1 % |
|for boilers | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Aello: equipment | 1,443 | 1,443 | | | |
|for swimming pools | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Axelair: | | | | | |
|ventilation | 1,152 | 1,152 | 769 | 49.8 % | 49.8 % |
|equipment | | | | | |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
|Other structures | 309 | 309 | 272 | 13.6 % | 13.6 % |
+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+
* 2016 turnover at constant scope: turnover taking into account acquisitions
of Mecafer by Thermador Groupe and Nuair France by Sectoriel, consolidated
since July 1, 2015.
BUSINESS
We were unable to replicate the record 3(rd) quarter of last year, made possible
by exceptional weather conditions from the very start of the summer of 2015. The
performances of our recent companies, Aello and
Axelair, were not sufficient to compensate for the substantial reversals over
the past three months of PBtub, Dipra and Mecafer. Our three major subsidiaries
are resisting well in spite of difficult circumstances.
PROSPECTS
A lot of statistical indicators confirm a recovery of building starts,
suggesting better prospects for all those involved in the finishing sector of
the construction industry. However, this recovery is obviously a lot less
vigorous than it was in 2010. As concerns activity, the modest 2015 4(th)
quarter should however help us on our way back to a positive pace of organic
growth.
