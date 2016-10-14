THERMADOR GROUPE : Turnover at September 30, 2016: +7.0%

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





THERMADOR GROUPE



Turnover at September 30, 2016: +7.0%

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|In thousands of | |2016 | |Variation |Variation 2016 |

|euros |2016 |constant|2015 |2016/2015 |constant |

| | |scope* | | |scope*/2015 |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|1st quarter |59,776 | 52,880 |53,599 | 11.5 % | - 1.3 % |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|2d quarter |64,637 | 57,133 |56,771 | 13.9 % | 0.6 % |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|3rd quarter |55,819 | 55,819 |58,067 | - 3,9 % | - 3.9 % |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Total at 30 |180,232|165,832 |168,437| 7.0 % | - 1.5 % |

|September | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Breakdown by | | | | | |

|business: | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Jetly: pumps, |36,058 | 36,058 |36,072 | 0.0 % | 0.0 % |

|tanks, accessories | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Sferaco: valves, |33,526 | 33,526 |33,305 | 0.7 % | 0.7 % |

|fittings | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+



|Thermador: | | | | | |

|accessories for |26,175 | 26,175 |26,113 | 0.2 % | 0.2 % |

|central heating | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Mecafer: heavy | | | | | |

|tools in DIY |17,444 | 5,010 | 5,513 | | - 9.1 % |

|stores* | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|PBtub: tubes in |17,363 | 17,363 |19,535 | - 11.1 % | - 11,1 % |

|synthetic materials| | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Dipra: pumps and | | | | | |

|plumbing in DIY |15,808 | 15,808 |17,422 | - 9.3 % | - 9.3 % |

|stores | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Thermador |14,644 | 14,644 |14,991 | - 2.3 % | - 2.3 % |

|International | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Sectoriel: | | | | | |

|motorised valves |12,536 | 10,570 |10,669 | 17.5 % | - 0.9 % |

|and air | | | | | |

|compressors* | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Isocel: components | 3,774 | 3,774 | 3,776 | - 0.1 % | - 0.1 % |

|for boilers | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Aello: equipment | 1,443 | 1,443 | | | |

|for swimming pools | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Axelair: | | | | | |

|ventilation | 1,152 | 1,152 | 769 | 49.8 % | 49.8 % |

|equipment | | | | | |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

|Other structures | 309 | 309 | 272 | 13.6 % | 13.6 % |

+-------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------+

* 2016 turnover at constant scope: turnover taking into account acquisitions

of Mecafer by Thermador Groupe and Nuair France by Sectoriel, consolidated

since July 1, 2015.



BUSINESS

We were unable to replicate the record 3(rd) quarter of last year, made possible

by exceptional weather conditions from the very start of the summer of 2015. The

performances of our recent companies, Aello and

Axelair, were not sufficient to compensate for the substantial reversals over

the past three months of PBtub, Dipra and Mecafer. Our three major subsidiaries

are resisting well in spite of difficult circumstances.



PROSPECTS

A lot of statistical indicators confirm a recovery of building starts,

suggesting better prospects for all those involved in the finishing sector of

the construction industry. However, this recovery is obviously a lot less

vigorous than it was in 2010. As concerns activity, the modest 2015 4(th)

quarter should however help us on our way back to a positive pace of organic

growth.



pub14102016:

http://hugin.info/143595/R/2048635/765977.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.thermador-groupe.fr



PressRelease by

THERMADOR GROUPE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 17:40

Language: English

News-ID 500626

Character count: 6726

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: THERMADOR GROUPE

Stadt: Saint Quentin Fallavier Cedex





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease