Northview Apartment REIT Announces October 2016 Distribution

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NVU.UN) announced its October 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit, payable on November 15, 2016 to holders of trust units of record at October 31, 2016.

As at the date hereof, there are 46,406,050 trust units (NVU.UN) issued and outstanding and 5,814,664 Limited Partnership Class B units issued and outstanding.

About Northview

Northview is Canada's third largest publicly traded multi-family REIT with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio spans markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions over time. The REIT currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at or .

Contacts:

Mr. Travis Beatty

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 531-0720





More information:

http://www.northviewreit.com



PressRelease by

Northview Apartment REIT

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 18:18

Language: English

News-ID 500629

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Northview Apartment REIT

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease