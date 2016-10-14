       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Timmins Gold to Release Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Conference Call

ID: 500630
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Timmins Gold Corp. (TSX: TMM)(NYSE MKT: TGD) plans to release its third quarter 2016 financial statements prior to the market open on November 3, 2016 followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 am (ET).

Participants may join the call by dialing 416-340-2220 or 866-225-2055 (Canada and U.S. toll-free number) or via webcast on link: .

A replay of the call will be available until November 8, 2016, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 (Canada and U.S.). The passcode is 1171723. A live and archived audio webcast will also be available at .

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) nor the NYSE MKT accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:
Timmins Gold Corp.
Mark Backens
Interim CEO and Director
604-682-4002



More information:
http://www.timminsgold.com



Keywords (optional):

timmins-gold-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/14/2016 - 19:00
Language: English
News-ID 500630
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Timmins Gold Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 64

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.899
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 169


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z