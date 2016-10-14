Total Energy Services Inc. Announces 2016 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") (TSX: TOT) will conduct a conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. The financial results will be released the morning of the conference call. Daniel Halyk, President and CEO, will host the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total's website at by selecting "Webcasts".

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available on Total's website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until November 17, 2016 by dialling (800) 408-3053, passcode 2784319.

Total is an energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment. The common shares of Total are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol "TOT".

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contacts:

Yuliya Gorbach

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 216-3920





More information:

http://www.totalenergy.ca



PressRelease by

Total Energy Services Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 19:49

Language: English

News-ID 500632

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Total Energy Services Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease