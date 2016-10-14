Uni-Select Inc.: Details for the 2016 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS), Uni-Select Inc. will hold a conference call between Management and financial analysts to discuss its 2016 third quarter results. The conference call will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 8:00 AM (EDT).
A recording of the conference call will be available from 10:00 AM (EDT) on October 27, 2016, until 11:59 PM on November 7, 2016.
The conference call will also be archived on the Corporation's website:
ABOUT UNI-SELECT
Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in Canada and the United States, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 3,900 shops and stores through a growing national network of more than 1,150 independent customers, many of which operating under Uni-Select store banner programs, and corporate stores. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FinishMaster banner and supports more than 6,000 collision repair centre customers.
Contacts:
Eric Bussieres
Chief Financial Officer
450 641-6958
More information:
http://www.uni-select.com
