PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of Fiscal Year 2016

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PNNT) announced that it will report results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 on Monday, November 21, 2016 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will also host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (888) 204-4517 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (913) 312-0845. All callers should reference PennantPark Investment Corporation. An archived replay of the call will be available through December 6, 2016 by calling (888) 203-1112. International callers please dial (719) 457-0820. For all phone replays, please reference conference ID #5568872.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:



Aviv Efrat

PennantPark Investment Corporation

(212) 905-1000





More information:

http://www.pennantpark.com



PressRelease by

PennantPark Investment Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/14/2016 - 20:05

Language: English

News-ID 500635

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PennantPark Investment Corporation

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease