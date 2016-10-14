       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Natural Resource Management


Leading Edge Materials Announces Grant of Stock Options

ID: 500636
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LEM)(OTCQB: LEMIF) announces the granting of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,725,000 common shares of Leading Edge Materials at an exercise price of $0.39 per common share for a period of 5 years.

On behalf of the Board,

Blair Way, President & CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:
Leading Edge Materials Corp.
Mariana Bermudez
604 699 0202



More information:
http://www.leadingedgematerials.com/



Keywords (optional):

leading-edge-materials-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/14/2016 - 20:26
Language: English
News-ID 500636
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Leading Edge Materials Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 27

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Natural Resource Management




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.899
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 166


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z