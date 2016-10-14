Leading Edge Materials Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LEM)(OTCQB: LEMIF) announces the granting of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,725,000 common shares of Leading Edge Materials at an exercise price of $0.39 per common share for a period of 5 years.
On behalf of the Board,
Blair Way, President & CEO
