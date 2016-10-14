Bayer Partners With the American Liver Foundation to Spread Nationwide Awareness of Liver Cancer Risk Factors

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Bayer and the American Liver Foundation (ALF) are partnering for the third year in a row to increase awareness of liver cancer and its risk factors through the Are You At Risk? campaign. Are You At Risk? drives awareness to the risk factors associated with liver cancer with dramatic, attention-grabbing signage, which direct the public to resources and information on liver cancer offered by the ALF.

Despite progress in research and the development of new treatments over the last several decades, liver cancer remains one of the few cancers still on the rise.(1,2) It is estimated that nearly 40,000 new cases of liver cancer will be diagnosed in 2016.(1) Signs and symptoms of liver cancer often do not appear until the disease has advanced, making it crucial that patients understand the risks associated with liver cancer, like chronic viral hepatitis, heavy alcohol abuse, obesity, type 2 diabetes and anabolic steroid use.(1,3)

"Are You At Risk? has educated the public about liver cancer and has been incredibly effective in activating people around the resources, advice and assistance we offer," said Thomas F. Nealon III, national board chair and chief executive officer of the American Liver Foundation. "For example, last year, one of our Helpline Specialists received a call from someone who had seen our Are You At Risk? ads each day going to work. This person had been living with the hepatitis C virus for several years, but did not know until seeing these ads that hepatitis is a risk factor for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of primary liver cancer.(1)"

In October 2016, the campaign was featured in major cities including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.

For more information about liver cancer and the Are You At Risk? campaign, visit the ALF website ().

