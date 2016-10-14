       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


Dundee Energy Limited Announces Management Change

ID: 500640
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Dundee Energy Limited ("Dundee Energy") (TSX: DEN) announced today that David Bhumgara, Chief Financial Officer, intends to resign from his position effective November 15, 2016.

Bruce Sherley, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I would like to thank David for his dedication and contributions to Dundee Energy. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Lucie Presot, currently the Vice President of Dundee Energy, will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT DUNDEE ENERGY

Dundee Energy Limited is a Canadian-based oil and natural gas company with a mandate to create long-term value for its shareholders through the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, and through other high impact energy projects. Dundee Energy holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in the largest accumulation of producing oil and gas assets in Ontario and, through a preferred share investment, in certain exploration and evaluation programs for oil and natural gas offshore Tunisia. Dundee Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DEN".

Contacts:
Dundee Energy Limited
Bruce Sherley
President & CEO
(403) 774-9966
(416) 363-4536 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.eurogascorp.com/



Keywords (optional):

dundee-energy-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/14/2016 - 21:01
Language: English
News-ID 500640
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Dundee Energy Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 67

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.899
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 150


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z