Marksmen Announces Extension of Expiry Date of Warrants

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Marksmen Energy Inc. ("Marksmen" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MAH) (OTCQB: MKSEF) announces that, subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange Inc. approval, it intends to extend the expiry date of October 25, 2016 to October 25, 2018 of the issued and outstanding share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of the Corporation issued in connection with a private placement of units of the Corporation which was announced August 30, 2013 and which closed on October 25, 2013. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at . Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Archie Nesbitt

Director and CEO

(403) 265-7270





More information:

http://www.marksmen.ca/



Marksmen Energy Inc.

Firma: Marksmen Energy Inc.

