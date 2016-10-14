       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Eyelogic Systems Announces Corporate Dissolution

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Eyelogic Systems Inc. ("Eyelogic") (formerly "EYE.A" on the TSXV and CNSX) announces that, as of October 13, 2016, it has completed the voluntary liquidation and dissolution of Eyelogic in accordance with Section 212 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) ("ABCA") and has filed articles of dissolution with the Alberta Registrar of Corporations (the "Registrar") confirming the same.

Shareholders of Eyelogic are hereby advised that the Common Shares of Eyelogic no longer have any value. Shareholders should consult with their personal tax advisors regarding the tax implications of the information contained in this press release.

ABCA Requirements of Dissolution

Prior to the filing of its articles of dissolution, Eyelogic complied all of the requirements of Section 212 of the ABCA as follows:

Other Regulatory Requirements of Dissolution

On May 6, 2016; Eyelogic received from the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") an order granting exemptive relief from reporting issuer status and other continuous disclosure obligations. Concurrently, Eyelogic committed in an undertaking to the ASC to update shareholders regarding the status of the Company's windup and dissolution of the corporation before December 31, 2016. Eyelogic management confirms it has complied with all requirements of the ASC undertaking.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

