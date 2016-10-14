       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial Real Estate


Statement Regarding the Passing of the Honourable Jim Prentice

ID: 500648
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- The Board of Trustees of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NVU.UN) ("Northview") issued the following statement regarding the untimely passing of the Honourable Jim Prentice, P.C., Q.C.

"We are shocked and devastated to learn of Jim's passing. On behalf of everyone at Northview, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and those who were closest to him," said Douglas H. Mitchell, C.M., A.O.E., Q.C., Chair of the Board of Trustees, and a personal friend. "Jim led a distinguished career serving on behalf of Albertans and Canadians as a Minister of a number of key portfolios in the Government of Canada, as Premier of Alberta, and as an accomplished executive in the private sector. He was a great Canadian, and a wonderful human being who will be deeply missed by all. It's a tremendously sad day."

Mr. Prentice was appointed to Northview's Board of Trustees on October 3, 2016.

About Northview

Northview is Canada's third largest publicly traded multi-family REIT with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio spans markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions over time. The REIT currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at or .

Contacts:
Mr. Todd Cook
President & Chief Executive Officer
(403) 531 0720



More information:
http://www.northviewreit.com



Keywords (optional):

northview-apartment-reit,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/14/2016 - 23:22
Language: English
News-ID 500648
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Northview Apartment REIT
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 66

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial Real Estate




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.899
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 198


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z