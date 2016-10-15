Get the Latest News from a Reliable Source once you subscribe at Global Times

If you want to get the latest news from a reliable source, you can always count on Global Times or Huan Qui Shi Bao.

(firmenpresse) - If you want to get the latest news from a reliable source, you can always count on Global Times or Huan Qui Shi Bao. The newspaper has been providing accurate, fresh and trustworthy news articles about China and overseas. They have been delivering China news and China daily news to all the citizens of the country. They have been one of the most trusted newspapers in China and other parts of the world. They have been providing the local and international readers the newest news that is happening around the world. If you want to be the first one to hold the freshest news from China and other countries, subscribe at Global Times.



Renmin Ribao is the publishing company that works with Global Times and People¡¯s Daily. Global Times is the English version of huanqui shibao that has been offering the readers¡¯ in-depth news just like People¡¯s Daily. The newspaper has been giving a wide range of news angle that every reader will be happy to read. Whenever they have breaking news in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, they immediately provide it to the citizens. Since the newspaper has been offering English daily news , readers outside China can also read and subscribe for the newspaper.



Global Times is an English language Chinese newspaper that does not only focus on latest events in China but they also cover the events around the world. They have been offering world news to the readers and the countries that they covers are the ones that are situated in Africa, Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Central and South Asia and of course Asia itself. Globaltimes or huanqiu shibao will always be the first one to provide their readers the up to date news. Readers will never have to worry about where they can find the newest news in China and outside China because Global Times is always ready to provide it every day.



Global Times offers political news, world news, business news, biz news, politics news, indepth news and military news that readers can always look into. If the readers are looking other news angle, they can find it in this newspaper. They have news for medicine, IT, Physics, energy, biology, Discovery, Air and space that falls under the Sci-Tech category. Also, if the readers would want to read about articles for family, relationship, food, travel, fashion, celebrity, touch of warmth, homes and gardens, they can find all of it under the Life category of the news site. Moreover, Global Times also offers odd news and photos, articles about arts, opinions of the columnists and news writers and sports.





If you want to read news from a dependable resource, Global Times offers subscription! If you are interested, you can visit their office at The Global Times English Edition, 2 Jintai Xilu, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100026, China. If you are busy and does not have time to drop-by their office, you can contact them at subscription(at)globaltimes.com.cn or via +86 10 6536 9602.



