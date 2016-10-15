Global Times Offers News Subscription for More Reliable News Updates Daily

Working with Renmin Ribao Publishing House, Huan Qui Shi Bao, with an English brand name Global Times, now offers news customers an opportunity to remain updated of China News.

(firmenpresse) - Working with Renmin Ribao Publishing House, Huan Qui Shi Bao, with an English brand name Global Times, now offers news customers an opportunity to remain updated of China News, World News, Military News, Business News, issues surrounding the China¡¯s two main cities ¨C Shanghai and Beijing, latest news from different corners of the world, and more in-depth news through news subscription. Global Times is an English-language Chinese newspaper operating under the People's Daily



Only the Freshest and in-depth news are delivered!



If you are looking for a trustworthy source of the latest news, you will never go wrong with Global Times. Individuals holding high positions in the society, academe entities, and foreign nationals constantly trust the Global Times. According to the Mexican Ambassador to the vast nation of China, Global Times is a-must read for individuals who want to know the latest happenings in China. International press also considered the newspaper as a reliable source providing remarkable innovation and insightful stories.



Apart from offering variety of in-depth stories and news in military, business, biz, politics, diplomacy, law, society, environment and more in China, the Global Times also covers the latest news and issues from different parts of the globe including Africa, Europe, United States of America, and Asia. The newspaper offers English version of each covered stories to reach a wider range of readers specifically those from English speaking countries.



The Global Times is the Most Trusted English-Language Newspaper throughout China and the World



Countless newspapers offering English news version operates through China but nothing surpass the quality of service and news provided by the Global Times. The Global Times prides itself for being among the most dynamic media players throughout China just within a short time. The paper, which was established in the month of April year 2009, is also rapidly becoming the prominent newspaper in China providing English news throughout the nation.





Subscribe to Get The Latest China Daily News, World News, and More!



Global Times ensures to deliver only the most truthfully, accurately, and fairly written news - from the latest issues, hottest debates, to the breakthrough stories surrounding sports, sci-tech, arts, life, China, and the world, and news specifically from Shanghai and Beijing.



Be the first to know the latest happenings throughout China and around the world through subscribing at Global Times. Global Times does not only offer the latest and hottest news but also articles focusing on technology, sports, oddity, relationships, and life. If you are interested in one or more of the mentioned areas, you can definitely find one at the Global Times.



Global Times subscription is available for both local and foreign nationals. Individuals who want to subscribe locally can subscribe through simply visiting the post office website, dial the number of the national post office, or visit the nearby local post office. Meanwhile, international subscriber can subscribe at the Global Times international circulation partner or contact the paper at +86-10-65369602 or email at subscription(at)globaltimes.com.cn for more information.



