Global Times - A Better Way to Understand China

Communication is the key for understanding one another.

(firmenpresse) - Communication is the key for understanding one another. Although it seems that communication got no barrier in today's modern society where Internet allows everyone to learn what is happening from one country to another without visiting and being physically present at a certain location, there is still one factor that hinders us from understanding one another Language. To finally eliminate this barrier for more effective communication that likely leads to better understanding, the Global Times came into inception.



English-Language China News Helps Foreign Entities Understand China Much Better



In today¡¯s society where everything seems to be interconnected, the ability to understand one another is of paramount importance. Although the internet and modern technologies likely helps foreign entities to understand China and its society by means of understanding their language first, it is still not enough. An in-depth understanding about the country can only be possible if foreign people, whether common every day individuals or those who hold position in the society, is able to have a glimpse of what is happening inside the country including the hottest issues inside and more.



The Global Times gives foreign entities a glimpse of the recent and hottest daily news from throughout China with its English Language China daily news, world news, business news, biz news, politics news, military news, breaking news and more. The Global Times constantly search every corner of the China to find and relay to the crowd the hottest news that can either have an impact to a person¡¯s life or to the entire China society. The thrill and shock of something new is around ¨C new words, new ideas, new brands, and new stars. Each passing hour, there is a story break at one corner of the vast China nation.

Every gathered piece of news is written using the English language to ensure that individuals, with or without authority, who want to learn about the latest happenings within China can likely find something written in a language they can understand. English-language China news is particularly beneficial to business leaders from English speaking countries or those that takes English as their secondary language.





The Global Times Difference



Giving only an in-depth coverage of every controversial story, the newspaper has already become an essential reading for individuals who keep an eye to China¡¯s move. A common every day Chinese is not the only one who can justify the power and reliability of the Global Times. The Mexican Ambassador to the country, Jorge Guarjardo, describes the newspaper as a must-read for individuals who want to understand China.

Even the international press has already showed an impeccable impression about the newspaper, considering it as one of the most trustworthy English Language China daily news source. This should come as no surprise as the newspaper constantly seeks only for the truth and relays only the truth. Hence, foreign entities will be able to learn exactly what is happening inside the country, the recent hottest issues, and even inspiring stories.



For more inspiring and thrilling stories every day, subscribe at the Global Times. For more info, email subscription(at)globaltimes.com.cn or call +86 10 6536 9602.



Contact:

Global Times

Address: The Global Times English Edition, 2 Jintai Xilu, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100026, China

Phone: +86 10 6536 9602

Email: subscription(at)globaltimes.com.cn

Website: http://www.globaltimes.cn/





More information:

http://www.globaltimes.cn/



PressRelease by

Global Times

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/15/2016 - 08:32

Language: English

News-ID 500657

Character count: 3701

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Global Times



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease