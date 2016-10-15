       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Get the Best Cosmetic Surgery in India at Cost Effective Rates

A Plus Mediart is a pioneer in providing price effective procedures of plastic surgery in Delhi.

ID: 500660
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release:

October 15, 2016: Personal appearance has become more important in present day life. People of both sex and all ages are becoming more conscious about their look. Advent of technology has brought drastic change in the lives of people all over the world. Cosmetic surgery has been gaining wide popularity throughout the world. Cosmetic Surgery India has been developing and there have come up with many procedures that can help you to get an all new look.

To be capital city of India, Delhi has become the most preferred choice for having cosmetic surgery and different centers are competing to give improved facilities and medical technology. A Plus Mediart is a high-tech, one stop center for your health, fitness, wellness and beauty needs. They are one of the few such centers worldwide to offer cosmetic surgery, cosmetic medicine, fitness training, weight management and beauty therapies all under one roof.

The dedicated team at A Plus Mediart is led by Dr. Anup Dhir, a very renowned and experienced aesthetic and cosmetic surgeon Delhi with more than 30 years in the field. A Plus Mediart is a pioneer in providing price effective procedures of plastic surgery in Delhi.

There are many beauty related problems that one faces at one point or the other. According to survey, liposuction surgery in India and face lifts surgery in Delhi are the two most common cosmetic procedures. Equally rise in demand is seen for male breast reduction and breast enlargement in India. A Plus Mediart is one of the well-known centers offering effective hair transplantation in India at an affordable price.

About The Company:
A Plus Mediart is one of the few centers worldwide to offer cosmetic surgery, cosmetic medicine, fitness, slimming and obesity management, relaxation and beauty therapies all under one roof. For more information visit http://www.aplusmediart.com/

Contact Details:
Business/Company Name: A + Medi Art


Local Address: Plot No A, Basant Lok Community Centre, Vasant Vihar New Delhi - 110057
Phone Number: 91 11 4607 5757
Email Id: contact(at)aplusmediart.com

###



More information:
http://www.aplusmediart.com/



Keywords (optional):

gynecomastia-surgery-in-india,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: thomasshaw9688
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/15/2016 - 09:14
Language: English
News-ID 500660
Character count: 2339
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: A + Medi Art

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 63

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.901
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 231


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z