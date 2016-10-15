Global Times News - The Best News Provider in China

(firmenpresse) - The in-depth news is still crucial form or communication even at the digital age. In-depth stories and investigative reporting are integral parts of a news, however, whether the new site is covering a not-good scandal within the city hall, a fee good story concerning a heroic man or an article regarding the controversial business consolidation, they need to acquire the essential qualities in order to provide the top-notch job.



Global Times is an English-language newspaper that is working under the People¡¯s Daily. The main goal of the company is to provide only the most reliable and informative news to the people of China.



Reliable



The best part about their globaltimes is that they find information online only from reputable sites, from other reporters and print articles. They prepare questions very carefully and check along with the subject to ensure they understand what the person is telling. They also talk to other people to validate and clarify what the source has told and followed up any contradictions.



Accurate



Accuracy is very crucial for a breaking news. Global Times verifies all the major and key details of the story, which includes the numbers, address, as well as the spelling of the names. For instance, for a controversial story, they talk with people on every side of the issue to ensure they are not giving a biased view of the issue. They do not let their own opinions cloud their news.



Integrity



Devoid of integrity, it does not matter how good of a world news or how wonderful their sources. Whenever a news site is caught plagiarizing or changing the facts, no one will find them credible as a new platform. For them, integrity means more than just twisting or plagiarizing the facts, but integrity denotes being committed to exposing the truth in spite of the challenges that are included and telling it to the public in a good and respectful way.



Tough



As one of the most reliable news site in China, Global News is not a famous organization. Through reporting the facts and business news, they are bound to upset some of the people around the world. They are very tough during this kind of situation, in order to get the story even every time people are providing them a difficult time and they needs to be tough in order to deal along with the issues, complaints, which will unavoidably come their way every now and then if they are doing their job properly.





All the readers of Global Times from the locals to the foreign people, which include politicians, business leaders, ambassadors, and intellectuals are very much satisfied with the kind of news they are providing. One can really say that they are the best news platform in China today. Plus, given than Shanghai and China are two of the bet cities in the country, this is the main reason why Global News has its 8-page regular supplements for each, which keeps all its readers updated regarding the latest happenings in the two of the most thrilling cities in China.



Contact:

Global Times

Address: The Global Times English Edition, 2 Jintai Xilu, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100026, China

Phone: +86 10 6536 9602

Email: subscription(at)globaltimes.com.cn

Website: http://www.globaltimes.cn/





Comments on this PressRelease