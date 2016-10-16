Statement by Minister Joly on Sukkot

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/16/16 -- Whether in a new land, or one where our ancestors have lived for generations, we seek a space that welcomes and embraces us warmly. We yearn for home.
This evening, Jewish Canadians come together to celebrate the start of Sukkot, a joyous fall harvest festival that also commemorates the Exodus of the Jewish people from enslavement in ancient Egypt. To recall the 40-year journey through the desert, a temporary hut is built called a sukkah-a symbol for the yearning to be safe, to be home.
In keeping with the joyous and inclusive nature of the holiday, the Jewish community extends hospitality toward others by inviting guests to dine with them in the sukkah.
It reminds me of how Canadians have opened their arms to those fleeing difficult circumstances, in search of a home.As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I wish everyone in the Jewish community a very happy Sukkot.
Chag Sukkot Sameach.
Stay Connected
Follow us on , , , and .
Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788
More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca
Date: 10/16/2016 - 19:00
Language: English
News-ID 500692
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 15
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.921
|Registriert Heute:
|16
|Registriert Gestern:
|6
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|184
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.