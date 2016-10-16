       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Statement by Minister Joly on Sukkot

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/16/16 -- Whether in a new land, or one where our ancestors have lived for generations, we seek a space that welcomes and embraces us warmly. We yearn for home.

This evening, Jewish Canadians come together to celebrate the start of Sukkot, a joyous fall harvest festival that also commemorates the Exodus of the Jewish people from enslavement in ancient Egypt. To recall the 40-year journey through the desert, a temporary hut is built called a sukkah-a symbol for the yearning to be safe, to be home.

In keeping with the joyous and inclusive nature of the holiday, the Jewish community extends hospitality toward others by inviting guests to dine with them in the sukkah.

It reminds me of how Canadians have opened their arms to those fleeing difficult circumstances, in search of a home.As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I wish everyone in the Jewish community a very happy Sukkot.

Chag Sukkot Sameach.

