Delicate Software has launched its latest Edition of HR & Payroll Software in Dubai



HR Management Software launched for SMEs to handle hr operations and smooth payroll calculations.



(firmenpresse) - EasyHR by Delicate Software has already achieved a recognition for its very easy to use HR Payroll Software in Dubai, UAE. With years of experience in the HR Management Solutions, We have recently launched latest version of our HR Software with various significant improvements and enhancements.



Major Modules in EasyHR Software:

1.HR Management

2.Payroll Management

3.Time and Attendance Management

4.Employee Document Management

5.Document Expiry Reminders

6.Employee Leave Management

7.Expenses and Complaints Management

8.Employee Loan Management

9.Company Vehicles Management

10.Company Profile Management



This is a desktop application and ready for multi-user environment on network. We are aggressively working on a cloud based HR Software and will release the web application very soon.



The key point of this HR Software is a very user friendly interface to quickly start using the software and very affordable price for all type of SMEs.



We encourage end users and well as channel partners to visit our website http://www.delicatesoft.com/ for more details and demo video of this software.



For further information, please contact:

Balbir Singh

Tel: 00971 4 4216577

Mob: 00971-52-9957352

Delicate Software Solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: info(at)delicatesoft.com

Web: www.delicatesoft.com



