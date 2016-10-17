Hong Kong Feels Significant Impact of the Upcoming American Presidential Election on Economic Progress and Trade -- CSG Research Reveals

Less Than a Quarter in Hong Kong Believed That Neither Candidates Will Perform Better Than the Current President When Elected

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- participated in a worldwide poll on the forthcoming US Elections in collaboration with WIN/Gallup International, the largest network of the world's top independent pollsters. This survey was carried out in 45 countries, representing almost 75% of the world's population. The poll was carried out during August and September among a total of 44,194 men and women and its detailed findings are available at . In Hong Kong, the poll was conducted among 500 samples of Hong Kong adult population (18+).

The result shows that the American Presidential Election is arousing widespread engagement across the world. Among those polled in Hong Kong, 66% said that the outcome of the choice that American made in November will have very high (13%) or high impact (53%) on their country in relation to economic progress and trade (See Figure 1). "With U.S. goods and services trade in Hong Kong totaled US$62.1 billion in 2015 which represents 20% of the territory's GDP, it is not surprising to see the significant interest and concerns that Hong Kong has with the US Presidential Election," said CSG Research Director Winnie Poon.

On matters of economic policy, the majority (64%) in Hong Kong hoped that the next American President not to be swayed by local American interests alone, but to either focus on interests of the entire world, or give equal priority to both local and global concerns (See Figure 2). Commenting on the findings of the poll, Winnie said, "Given that the world is globalized and America leads it in economic matters, there is expectation from Hong Kong for America to consider global interests."

However, there is less than a quarter that believed that neither candidate will perform better than the current president. Only 24% believed that Mrs. Clinton will perform better than the current president and even less (11%) believed that Mr. Trump will be able to do so (See Figure 3). Mr. Obama is viewed by a third (31%) in Hong Kong to have set a high bar and made America stronger as a world power under his leadership (See Figure 4).

Online method was employed to reach respondents aged 18 or above in Hong Kong. A total of 500 samples were collected with pre-set quotas on age and gender according to population distribution from census.

CSG is a leading regional marketing research firm based in Hong Kong. With offices in key cities throughout Greater China, CSG provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative research and consultancy services to clients across a variety of industries and the public sector. The group's portfolio of innovative research tools includes facial coding and eye tracking. As a member of the WIN/Gallup International network, CSG provides cost-effective market research solutions worldwide. In 2013, CSG became part of the INTAGE Group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the INTAGE Group is Asia's largest marketing research group and among the top ten largest globally. For more information, please visit .

is the leading association in market research and polling and is made up of the largest independent market research and polling firms in their respective countries with combined revenue of over million and covering of the world's market.

For more than 60 years WIN/Gallup International Members have demonstrated their expert ability to conduct multi-country surveys on a comparable basis and deliver the highest quality. Their Members are leading national institutes with a profound local knowledge of research methods and techniques, statistical sources, customs and culture differences of its own country and carefully selected by the Association Board. With only one Member agency per country, Members work together on a daily basis to share knowledge, new research techniques and tools, as well as to provide the most appropriate solutions to international research projects and service our clients to the best of our abilities.

CSG Research

