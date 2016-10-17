Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London - Interiors Furnishings & Fittings to be Auctioned

London, Pro Auction are delighted to announce the auction of the interior furniture fixtures and fittings of the five star Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Knightsbridge. London.

Step into the famous Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London



And follow in the footsteps of Royalty



The iconic Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is embarking on a journey of restoration commencing 19 September. As a result of the restoration the existing furniture fixtures and fittings are to be offered for public auction, by leading specialist auctioneers Pro Auction.



An intriguing property for the avid antiques enthusiast, this hotel will be throwing open its doors for three days of exciting auctions  with lots totalling to a staggering 2,500 and spanning both reproduction and antique fine furnishings and fixtures. This sale represents not only a chance to purchase a tangible part of history, but also provides an opportunity to explore what is today an iconic hotel upon the worlds luxury hospitality stage.



Welcome to the Mandarin Oriental



The surrounds in which this sale is set to take place could hardly be any more perfect  heres the rundown of all there is to explore and look forward to when you set foot over the famous Mandarin Oriental Hotels threshold.



The building was officially open in 1902 as a Gentlemans Club at the turn of the 20th century, turning itself into a luxurious London hotel by the mid 20s. With 198 luxurious rooms, this hotel was a true architectural feat. In 1996 Mandarin Oriental became its rightful owner and benefitted from a £57 million millennial make-over; the work undertaken included a complete renovation of every guestroom and suite; and a breath-taking re-design of each of its restaurants and its bar (by internationally renowned designer Adam Tihany). Now sixteen years later, the hotel has once more become ready for renovation





A Royal entrance



Whilst the main entrance to the hotel was originally located on the Park side, rather than the Knightsbridge side, this hotel came under strict orders from the Royal household that the original entrance was to be reserved for Royal use only, unless the Queen was to grant permission to the contrary.



Today, this exclusive entrance can be requested for special occasions  with notable guests and noteworthy events these include Lady Doris Vyners silver wedding party in 1948; Pavarotti in the Park, in 1992; the 80th birthday party of Lady Thatcher in 2005 and a pre-wedding Royal get-together, in 2011.



Mandarin Oriental today



This hotel has held firmly onto its track record for unrivalled luxury, and over the course of its history has won numerous awards across the different experiences of travel, lifestyle, food and beverage and spa.



As attendees approach the hotel for this sale of a century, it will be notable that the Mandarin Oriental is as awe-inspiring as it ever was, and that it remains beautifully true to its roots  featuring period fireplaces in the style of Louis XV and XVI.



Despite this obvious beauty, and as with all buildings approaching their 115th birthday, the need for restoration has arisen  and will ensure that this building is one that remains as gracefully stoic as the very day it was opened.



The auction takes place over 3 days between the 24 - 26th October 2016 commencing at 10.00am daily, the sale offers an unprecedented opportunity to purchase a piece of luxury furniture from this iconic hotel.



