Alibaba and Gemalto work hand-in-hand to secure China's IoT market

Amsterdam, October 17, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, announced that it is collaborating with Alibaba

Group's YunOS to provide connectivity and security for YunOS - developed by

Alibaba Group, it is a cloud-based, data and services oriented Internet of

Things (IoT) operating system, widely integrated into IoT devices, as well as

chips and sensors across industries. In this partnership, Gemalto provides its

Allynis Trusted Service Hub that allows easy provisioning of security sensitive

applications throughout the identity lifecycle management.



Security is a paramount component in IoT devices as it provides the peace of

mind for YunOS customers, such as drivers of connected cars, and users of smart

home appliances and mobile devices. This alliance extends YunOS' vision of a

uniform identity framework for disparate IoT applications.



Although the IoT market is still in its infancy, it is widely expected to gain

tremendous traction in the next few years. According to Gartner, by 2020, there

will be 20.8 billion[1] IoT devices in use, generating a US$3.49 trillion

market. The YunOS had acquired 70 million smartphone users and over 100 million

smart terminals by May this year.



"The YunOS is not merely about connecting things, it connecting everything by

credible perception, reliable connectivity, and efficient circulation of

services," said Zhang ChunHui, Alibaba OS Business Group President. "By being a

one-stop IoT security solutions provider and a long-time trusted partner,

Gemalto has the right credentials and is an ideal fit to fulfil our YunOS

vision."



"In recent years, the Chinese market is teeming with innovation, with Alibaba as

one of the most active trailblazers in the industry. We are proud to be the



technology enabler in Alibaba YunOS' biggest IoT push," said Suzanne Tong-Li,

President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto. "We have the rich expertise and

experience in enabling security for a variety of IoT applications in China and

across the globe, putting us in a sweet spot to provide security and trust in

this ever-expanding ecosystem."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



[1] Source: Gartner



