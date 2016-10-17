Alibaba and Gemalto work hand-in-hand to secure China's IoT market

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, October 17, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, announced that it is collaborating with Alibaba
Group's YunOS to provide connectivity and security for YunOS - developed by
Alibaba Group, it is a cloud-based, data and services oriented Internet of
Things (IoT) operating system, widely integrated into IoT devices, as well as
chips and sensors across industries. In this partnership, Gemalto provides its
Allynis Trusted Service Hub that allows easy provisioning of security sensitive
applications throughout the identity lifecycle management.
Security is a paramount component in IoT devices as it provides the peace of
mind for YunOS customers, such as drivers of connected cars, and users of smart
home appliances and mobile devices. This alliance extends YunOS' vision of a
uniform identity framework for disparate IoT applications.
Although the IoT market is still in its infancy, it is widely expected to gain
tremendous traction in the next few years. According to Gartner, by 2020, there
will be 20.8 billion[1] IoT devices in use, generating a US$3.49 trillion
market. The YunOS had acquired 70 million smartphone users and over 100 million
smart terminals by May this year.
"The YunOS is not merely about connecting things, it connecting everything by
credible perception, reliable connectivity, and efficient circulation of
services," said Zhang ChunHui, Alibaba OS Business Group President. "By being a
one-stop IoT security solutions provider and a long-time trusted partner,
Gemalto has the right credentials and is an ideal fit to fulfil our YunOS
vision."
"In recent years, the Chinese market is teeming with innovation, with Alibaba as
one of the most active trailblazers in the industry. We are proud to be the
technology enabler in Alibaba YunOS' biggest IoT push," said Suzanne Tong-Li,
President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto. "We have the rich expertise and
experience in enabling security for a variety of IoT applications in China and
across the globe, putting us in a sweet spot to provide security and trust in
this ever-expanding ecosystem."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS (Greater China)
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Source: Gartner
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2048998/766210.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 10/17/2016 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 500704
Character count: 4922
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
Number of hits: 51
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.929
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|285
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.