Nokia and SK Broadband connect first customers with fastest fiber technology

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Nokia's universal next generation PON approach combines different

technologies on a single fiber, maximizing the use of SK Broadband's fiber

investment

* Aggregate speeds of 52.5 Gigabits per second (Gbps) reached for selected SK

Broadband customers



Seoul, South Korea - Nokia and SK Broadband have provided the fastest fiber

access speeds ever to a first set of apartment buildings in Seoul, South Korea,

reaching aggregate speeds of 52.5 Gbps.



SK Broadband is known as one of the leading service providers in fiber ultra-

broadband, in terms of network coverage, number of users and the speeds

offered. They have always been an early adopter and driver of broadband

innovation in the country. In 2006, SK Broadband was the first to commercialize

2.5Gbps GPON technology. In 2014, they introduced the world's first 10 Gbps

Internet service jointly with the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning,

and the National Information Society Agency using 10Gbps E-PON technology.



With Nokia, they are now taking their fiber network to the next level. Reusing

the existing fiber network and access platform, on which they already have

deployed Gigabit Passive Optical Network technology (GPON) at 2.5 Gbps, they can

now boost speeds up to 52.5Gbps.



To do so, SK Broadband is using multi-dwelling units (MDUs) from HFR and Nokia's

universal next generation PON solution, making it possible to aggregate

different technologies on the existing fiber



* TWDM-PON with 40Gbps symmetrical

* XGS-PON with 10Gbps symmetrical

* GPON with 2.5Gbps



In addition to boosting speeds, universal next generation PON also brings the

benefit of cost-efficient upgrades and operational efficiencies thanks to the

wavelength mobility.



South Korea is known as the world's most connected country offering the world's



top upload and download speeds, and it has set clear strategic goals to have

Gigabit broadband available to all citizens by 2020.



With this latest generation of fiber access technologies, SK Broadband aims to

take its commitment yet one step further to offer speeds of 10 Gbps to all its

customers. This will boost the country's highly competitive business environment

as well as the innovations in broadband services delivered to the market.



Yoo Ji-chang, Head of SK Broadband's Network Division, said: "As a new era

looms that demands Gigabit Internet, Ultra High Definition video and Virtual and

Augmented Reality services, SK Broadband will establish a network infrastructure

that provides the best customer value. Following the world's first

commercialization of an ADSL service and the two-pair LAN cable 500M service, we

will establish a top-class optical Internet platform to create the best Gigabit

broadband service environment for our customers."



Federico Guillen, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Group, commented: "All

eyes in the world are focused on South Korea as it moves ahead with rolling out

ever-faster broadband networks. Nokia's innovation edge and our portfolio of

next generation fiber technologies help customers like SK Broadband realize the

true Gigabit societies of the future."



Did you know?



* According to the Pacific Telecommunications Council, South Korea has the

world's highest mobile broadband penetration at 91%, with more than 55% of

households connecting over Fiber-to-the-Home/Fiber-to-the-Building

* Nokia leads the market with over 55 next generation fiber trials, including

U-NGPON, XGS-PON and TWDM-PON.

* NOKIA developed the MDU with HFR Inc., which is a prominent Korean vendor of

wired/wireless network equipment like GPON, Mobile fronthaul, Carrier

Ethernet.



About Nokia



Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company

is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are

increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.



With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,

Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,

governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and

the Internet of Things. http://nokia.com



Media Enquiries:



Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://company.nokia.com



PressRelease by

NOKIA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/17/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 500705

Character count: 5258

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NOKIA

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease