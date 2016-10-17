(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE
TiGenix Announces Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Cx601 in Switzerland
Leuven (BELGIUM) - October 17, 2016, 07:00h CET - TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels:
TIG), an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and
commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary platforms of allogeneic
expanded stem cells, today announced that Cx601, its lead product candidate
being developed for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's
disease patients, has been granted Orphan Drug Designation status in
Switzerland. This is the second orphan drug designation granted to Cx601.
Developed by TiGenix and recently licensed to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Limited ("Takeda"), for the exclusive development and commercialization outside
the US, Cx601 is a suspension of allogeneic adipose-derived stem cells (eASC)
injected intra-lesionally for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in
patients with Crohn's disease that have had an inadequate response to at least
one conventional or biologic treatment. Crohn's disease is a chronic
inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract. People living with Crohn's
disease can experience complex perianal fistulas for which there are limited
treatment options.
On September 15, 2016, Takeda received orphan drug status from the Swiss Agency
for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) regarding the application dossier for
Cx601, or eASCs, adipose-derived stem cells for the rare disease anal fistulas.
This decision was based on the recognition of the European Commission's Orphan
Drug Designation in 2009, as well as the supporting data provided to the agency,
which addressed proof of quality, efficacy and safety, as well as the rarity of
the disease.
"The preparation and success of this dossier was a great start to our recently
formalized partnership with Takeda and speaks to the important medicinal value
of Cx601 in an area of high unmet medical need," said Maria Pascual, Vice
President Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Quality of TiGenix.
Orphan drug designations are granted to drugs or biologics that are being
investigated for the treatment of a rare disease or condition. In Europe,
including Switzerland, this applies to diseases affecting fewer than five in
10,000 people. Orphan Drug Designation offers the sponsor incentives, which can
include the possibility of a prioritized evaluation by Swissmedic.
For more information
Claudia D'Augusta
Chief Financial Officer
T: +34 91 804 92 64
claudia.daugusta(at)tigenix.com
About TiGenix
TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels: TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its
proprietary platforms of allogeneic, or donor-derived, expanded stem cells. Two
products from the adipose-derived stem cell technology platform are currently in
clinical development: Cx601 in Phase III for the treatment of complex perianal
fistulas in Crohn's disease patients; Cx611 which has completed a Phase I sepsis
challenge trial and a Phase I/II trial in rheumatoid arthritis. Effective July
31, 2015, TiGenix acquired Coretherapix, whose lead cellular product, AlloCSC-
01, is currently in a Phase II clinical trial in Acute Myocardial Infarction
(AMI). In addition, the second product candidate from the cardiac stem cell-
based platform acquired from Coretherapix, AlloCSC-02, is being developed in a
chronic indication. On July 4, 2016, TiGenix entered into a licensing agreement
with Takeda, a large pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under
which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to commercialize Cx601 for complex
perianal fistulas outside the United States. TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven
(Belgium) and has operations in Madrid (Spain). For more information, please
visit http://www.tigenix.com
About Cx601
Cx601 is a suspension of allogeneic expanded adipose-derived stem cells (eASC)
locally injected. Cx601 is an investigational agent being developed for the
treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients with
inadequate response to at least one conventional or biologic therapy including
antibiotics, immunosuppressants, or anti-TNF agents. Crohn's disease is a
chronic inflammatory disease of the intestine and patients can suffer from
complex perianal fistulas for which there is currently no effective treatment.
In 2009, the European Commission granted Cx601 orphan designation for the
treatment of anal fistulas, recognizing the debilitating nature of the disease
and the lack of treatment options. Cx601 has met the primary end-point in the
Phase III ADMIRE-CD study in Crohn's disease patients with complex perianal
fistula, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial run in Europe and
Israel and designed to comply with the requirements laid down by the EMA.
'Madrid Network' issued a soft loan to help finance this Phase III study, which
was funded by the Secretary of State for Research, Development and Innovation
(Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness) within the framework of the INNTEGRA
plan. The study's primary endpoint was combined remission, defined as clinical
assessment at week 24 of closure of all treated external openings draining at
baseline despite gentle finger compression, and absence of collections >2cm
confirmed by MRI. In the ITT population (n=212), Cx601 achieved statistically
significant superiority (p=0.024) on the primary endpoint with 50% combined
remission at week 24 compared to 34% in the placebo arm. Efficacy results were
robust and consistent across all statistical populations. Treatment emergent
adverse events (non-serious and serious) and discontinuations due to adverse
events were comparable between Cx601 and placebo arms. The 24-weeks results have
been published by The Lancet, one of the most highly regarded and well known
medical journals in the world. The Phase III study has completed a follow-up
analysis at 52 weeks confirming its sustained efficacy and safety profile. Top
line follow-up data showed that in the ITT population Cx601 achieved statistical
superiority (p=0.012) with 54% combined remission at week 52 compared to 37% in
the placebo arm. The 52-week data also showed a higher rate of sustained closure
in those patients treated with Cx601 and in combined remission at week 24
(75.0%) compared to patients in the placebo group (55.9%). Based on the positive
24-weeks Phase III study results, TiGenix has submitted a Marketing
Authorization Application to the EMA in early 2016. TiGenix is preparing to
develop Cx601 in the U.S. after having reached an agreement with the FDA through
a special protocol assessment procedure (SPA) in 2015. On July 4, 2016 TiGenix
entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a pharmaceutical company leader
in gastroenterology, whereby Takeda acquired an exclusive right to commercialize
Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's patients outside of the U.S.
Forward-looking information
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates with
respect to the anticipated future performance of TiGenix and the market in which
it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be
recognised by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes",
"anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may",
"will" and "continue" and similar expressions. They include all matters that are
not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on
various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not
prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon
factors that are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results, the
financial condition, performance or achievements of TiGenix, or industry
results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts
and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the
accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only
speak as of the date of the publication of this press release. TiGenix disclaims
any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or
estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard
thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such
statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by
Belgian law.
