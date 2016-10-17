MorphoSys Presents Updated Clinical Results for MOR202 at Medical Conference

In Ongoing Phase 1/2a Study, Anti-CD38 Antibody Continues to Show Encouraging

Clinical Response Rates in Heavily Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma Patients



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) presented

updated safety and efficacy data from an ongoing phase 1/2a clinical study

evaluating MOR202, an investigational antibody targeting CD38, alone and in

combination with immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) lenalidomide (Len) and

pomalidomide (Pom), plus dexamethasone (Dex) in heavily pre-treated patients

with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM). Data were presented during a

poster presentation at the 2016 annual meeting of the German, Austrian and Swiss

Societies for Hematology and Medical Oncology in Leipzig/Germany.



Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG, commented: "We

are very pleased that these results are consistent with earlier data from the

ongoing trial and show further improved responses with more patients being

evaluable for efficacy and safety assessment. In addition to the very short

infusion-time, we are particularly interested in the efficacy results in

patients treated with MOR202 plus pomalidomide, who had a median of four prior

therapies. The dose escalation study is ongoing as planned, currently focusing

on the highest dose cohorts of 16 mg/kg MOR202 in combination with pomalidomide

and lenalidomide."



78 % of evaluable patients (7 out of 9) treated with MOR202 in combination with

Len/Dex showed an objective response (i.e. complete response (CR) or partial

response (PR)). In the patient group treated with MOR202 plus Pom, 60 % (3 out



of 5) showed an objective response, with two patients achieving a complete

remission (CR). Considering only patients enrolled per protocol, the ORR

(objective response rate) in this patient group rises to 75 % and the CR rate to

50 %. Of the patients treated with MOR202 alone, so far 29 % (5 out of 17)

showed an objective response. Median time to response was six weeks with most

responses deepening over time. 12 of the 15 responses are currently ongoing for

up to 56 weeks.



When MOR202 was given as a 2-hour infusion up to the highest dose of 16 mg/kg,

92 % of patients treated showed no infusion-related reactions (IRRs). IRRs

occurred in just 8 % of patients (3 % of grade 1, 5 % of grade 2) and were

mainly limited to the first infusion. No unexpected safety signals were

observed. The most frequent adverse events of grade 3 or higher were, as

expected, hematological and included lymphopenia, neutropenia and leukopenia. No

treatment-related deaths were reported.



Biomarker data on bone marrow plasma cells suggests that during MOR202 therapy,

expression of CD38 as the target molecule for MOR202 seems to be preserved.



The poster presented at the DGHO Annual Meeting can be downloaded from the

Company's website.





About MOR202 and the ongoing phase 1/2a study in multiple myeloma

The investigational drug MOR202 is a fully human HuCAL antibody targeting CD38,

a highly expressed and validated target in multiple myeloma. Data are from an

ongoing clinical phase 1/2a, open-label, multi-center, dose-escalation study

conducted in several sites in Germany and Austria. The study is evaluating the

safety and preliminary efficacy of MOR202 alone and in combination with the

immunomodulatory drugs pomalidomide (Pom) and lenalidomide (Len) plus

dexamethasone (Dex) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The

primary endpoints of the trial are the safety, tolerability and recommended dose

of MOR202 alone and in combination with the IMiDs. Secondary outcome measures

are pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy based on overall response rate,

duration of response, time-to-progression, and progression-free survival.



About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies, The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties, Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated,

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.



For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR



Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors(at)morphosys.com





Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2048492/766279.pdf







