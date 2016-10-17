Aker Solutions Wins Contract to Build Johan Sverdrup Pipeline Receiving Facility at Mongstad

October 17, 2016 - Aker Solutions won a contract from Statoil to build the

pipeline facilities, modifications and tie-ins needed at the Mongstad terminal

to receive oil from the North Sea Johan Sverdrup field.



The contract, valued at about NOK 350 million, is for engineering, procurement,

construction and installation services. The work will be completed in 2019.



"We are pleased to work with Statoil in laying yet another one of the key

building blocks for the major Johan Sverdrup development," said Knut Sandvik,

head of Aker Solutions' maintenance, modifications and operations business.



The pipeline receiving facilities will be constructed in an available area at

the Mongstad complex on the west coast of Norway and will be tied in to all

required utilities and control and safety systems. The facilities will be

connected to the six existing oil caverns through a new manifold system, which

will allow Johan Sverdrup crude to be distributed to any of the caverns on the

site.



The contract also includes groundwork and foundation work. The engineering will

be carried out by Aker Solutions in Bergen and prefabrication will be done at

the company's yard in Egersund. Local companies will also be involved during the

installation phase. The groundwork will be handled by Aker Solutions' partners.



On average, the project will employ about 50 people with an expected peak of

almost 100 in mid-2017.



The contract will be booked as part of Aker Solutions' fourth-quarter order

intake.



Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil

and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into

production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 13,000

people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more

information on our business, people and values.



