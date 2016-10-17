Aker Solutions Wins Contract to Build Johan Sverdrup Pipeline Receiving Facility at Mongstad

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
October 17, 2016 - Aker Solutions won a contract from Statoil to build the
pipeline facilities, modifications and tie-ins needed at the Mongstad terminal
to receive oil from the North Sea Johan Sverdrup field.
The contract, valued at about NOK 350 million, is for engineering, procurement,
construction and installation services. The work will be completed in 2019.
"We are pleased to work with Statoil in laying yet another one of the key
building blocks for the major Johan Sverdrup development," said Knut Sandvik,
head of Aker Solutions' maintenance, modifications and operations business.
The pipeline receiving facilities will be constructed in an available area at
the Mongstad complex on the west coast of Norway and will be tied in to all
required utilities and control and safety systems. The facilities will be
connected to the six existing oil caverns through a new manifold system, which
will allow Johan Sverdrup crude to be distributed to any of the caverns on the
site.
The contract also includes groundwork and foundation work. The engineering will
be carried out by Aker Solutions in Bergen and prefabrication will be done at
the company's yard in Egersund. Local companies will also be involved during the
installation phase. The groundwork will be handled by Aker Solutions' partners.
On average, the project will employ about 50 people with an expected peak of
almost 100 in mid-2017.
The contract will be booked as part of Aker Solutions' fourth-quarter order
intake.
ENDS
For further information, please contact:
Media:
Anne Cecilie Lund-Andersen, Media Relations Manager, Aker Solutions. Tel:
+47 22 94 74 52, Mob: +47 99 62 12 13, E-mail: anne.cecilie.lund-
andersen(at)akersolutions.com
Investors:
Per Christian Olsen, Analyst, Investor Relations, Aker Solutions. Tel:
+47 67 51 36 58, Mob: +47 900 29 077, E-mail:
per.christian.olsen(at)akersolutions.com
Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil
and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into
production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 13,000
people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more
information on our business, people and values.
This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is
subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com
