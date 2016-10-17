Convert Experiences Announces Integration with Magento

New collaboration gives Magento clients access to worlds leading, most affordable A/B testing software

(firmenpresse) - Walnut, CA - Convert Experiences, a world leader in A/B Testing software has joined forces with Magento to provide users of Magentos popular eCommerce platform with access to Convert.coms powerful yet easy-to-use A/B Testing software.



With a simple install that requires no downtime, customers of Magneto can start using Convert Experiences immediately. All new accounts enjoy a 15-day free trial run and packages start at only $499/month.



Teaming up with Magento, recognized as the leading eCommerce platform, Convert.com now offers Magento clients access to the leading, most affordable conversion testing software on the market. While Magento works hand in hand with retailers, brands and manufacturers to successfully create both digital and shopping experiences, Convert.com will be there ensuring their messaging remains on target. All new clients of Convert Experiences now enjoy Personalization, the first in a series of new features Convert.com has planned. Easy to use, with in depth reporting and three levels of service, Convert Experiences is flexible and affordable for all types of eCommerce businesses.



Recognized as the most affordable leading A/B and multivariate testing software for enterprise and eCommerce agencies, Convert.com currently helps 1000s of clients every day get better conversion rates through their program of conversion testing including: A/B tests, split A/B testing, personalization, multipage experiments and advanced segmentation and targeting.



Key capabilities this integration will provide to Magento clients includes:



1. Automatic integration of eCommerce tags for advanced targeting

2. Personalized experiences and A/B testing without flicker

3. A simple automatic code install on all pages

4. One unique code for all tests and personalizations



CEO and founder Dennis van der Heijden says, Magento is one of the most important eCommerce platforms in the world and offering a seamless integration with their users is an important step in offering a solid solution to high-volume clients for personalized A/B testing that gives high levels of support at an affordable monthly rate.





Convert.com is proud to be included in Magento Commerces global network of over 300 solution and technology partners as well as within the largest database of eCommerce extensions for download found in the Magento Marketplace. Joining forces with Magento and connecting to amazing store owners is a privilege for our company. The backbone of Convert Experiences is built on eCommerce clients and its an area where we have developed many custom tools such as the recently launched Revenue Outlier Detection System to filter out odd transactions and keep average order values stable across A/B tests. This is only one of the unique features in our platform that assures real statistics to Magento eCommerce clients without black-box statistics magic. We keep it simple and real just like Magento.



About Convert.com



Convert.com is the leading A/B and Multivariate testing software for enterprise and eCommerce agencies. Its flagship product, Convert Experiences, is a one-code installation solution that provides risk-free testing of large groups of landing pages through deep integrations with major eCommerce platforms and analytics tools. The solution allows for full control over every aspect of a test with features such as minimum and maximum test durations; Manual and automatic variation controls, as well as historical insights into stoppage of test variations. Agency-friendly features include unlimited projects and client accounts, multi-domain testing and tracking, development tools for jQuery, JavaScript and CSS. Convert.com is headquartered in Walnut, CA with offices in Mexico and Romania. More information is available at http://www.convert.com



