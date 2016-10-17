(firmenpresse) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc.: Issue and Exercise of Share Options
14 October, 2016: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,1323,Interviews/?v=296937 ) (TSX: CAL, OTCQX: CALVF, AIM: CMCL)
announces that it received notice yesterday that Mr Leigh Wilson (an independent non-executive director and chairman of the board) has exercised options over 90,000 common shares of no par value each (Option Shares) in the Company at an exercise price of 90 Canadian cents per share. Caledonia will apply for these 90,000 Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such shares will commence on 21 October 2016 (Admission). Following Admission, Mr. Wilson will hold 165,000 Caledonia common shares, representing approximately 0.32 per cent of the total number of common shares in issue.
The total number of shares in issue following Admission will be 52,350,946.
In addition, Caledonia announce that on 13 October, 2016 options over 90,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company were granted to John McGloin, a non-executive director of the Company, exercisable at 230 Canadian cents and to expire on 13 October 2021. These options were granted following Mr McGloins appointment to the board of Caledonia, which was announced on August 10, 2015. Mr McGloin now holds a total of 90,000 options over the common shares of the Company.
Caledonia has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth - CFO
Tel: +44 1534 702 998
marklearmonth(at)caledoniamining.com
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Maurice Mason - Investor Relations
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
mauricemason(at)caledoniamining.com
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 20 7138 3204
In Europe:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch
Caledonia ist ein Bergbau-, Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf das südliche Afrika. Nach Umsetzung des Indigenisierungs-Gesetzes in Simbabwe ist Caledonias hauptsächliches Asset ein 49-%-Anteil an einer laufenden Goldmine in Simbabwe („Blanket“).
Date: 10/17/2016 - 07:36
Language: English
News-ID 500711
Character count: 2506
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Caledonia Mining Corporation
Stadt: Wien
Number of hits: 52
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.929
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|278
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.