The World's 1st iPhone 7 Jet Black Naked Case Kickstarter Campaign Launched

(firmenpresse) - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - NAKED CASE, a Canadian product design firm, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for "The World's First iPhone 7 Jet Black Scratch-Resistant & Naked Case". The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner worldwide support and financial backing to mass produce the case for consumers.



Apples highly anticipated new Jet Black iPhone 7 was the only iPhone to sell out in pre-orders. However, with the release of the new iPhone, Apple.com provides this WARNING:



"The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 may show fine micro-abrasions with use use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone."



Despite Apples warning, many consumers refuse to cover their phones with an ugly or bulky case, yet they want to keep their new iPhone in pristine condition. Enter Naked Cases, a revolutionary new case created by two Toronto based inventors, JP Richards and Doug Assaly.



Naked Case is custom-cut from "EXPEL ULTIMATE Paint Protection Film" the same scratch-protection film that has recently become popular with high-end sports cars like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Teslas.



Your Jet Black iPhone 7 is probably one of your most important purchases. PROTECT IT by keeping it looking new with a Naked Case. says, JP Richards, Co-Founder of Naked Cases.



At a cost of around $40, the precision-cut Naked Case offers the iPhone owner:

Protection with scratch-resistance, stain-defense (e.g. markers, coffee, etc), and non-yellowing tech.

The worlds thinnest case with an ultra-thin (at only 0.2 mm) and ultra-clear cover.

Most impressively, self-healing technology, which makes most case scratches disappear within seconds.



The result for the consumer is the peace of mind of having a scratch-proof iPhone, and the joy of keeping their expensive new Jet Black iPhone 7 looking brand new.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life.





All Backers of the Naked Case Kickstarter campaign who pledge $30 CAD or more will receive a custom cut Naked Case for the Jet Black iPhone 7 (MSRP $40).



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 31, 2016. For more information visit: http://kck.st/2dQhbRy or https://nakedcases.com



Date: 10/17/2016 - 09:22

