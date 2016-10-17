       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
The World's 1st iPhone 7 Jet Black Naked Case Kickstarter Campaign Launched

NAKED CASE, a Canadian product design firm, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for "The World's First iPhone 7 Jet Black Scratch-Resistant & Naked Case".

(firmenpresse) - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - NAKED CASE, a Canadian product design firm, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for "The World's First iPhone 7 Jet Black Scratch-Resistant & Naked Case". The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner worldwide support and financial backing to mass produce the case for consumers.

Apples highly anticipated new Jet Black iPhone 7 was the only iPhone to sell out in pre-orders. However, with the release of the new iPhone, Apple.com provides this WARNING:

"The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 may show fine micro-abrasions with use use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone."

Despite Apples warning, many consumers refuse to cover their phones with an ugly or bulky case, yet they want to keep their new iPhone in pristine condition. Enter Naked Cases, a revolutionary new case created by two Toronto based inventors, JP Richards and Doug Assaly.

Naked Case is custom-cut from "EXPEL ULTIMATE Paint Protection Film" the same scratch-protection film that has recently become popular with high-end sports cars like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Teslas.

Your Jet Black iPhone 7 is probably one of your most important purchases. PROTECT IT by keeping it looking new with a Naked Case. says, JP Richards, Co-Founder of Naked Cases.

At a cost of around $40, the precision-cut Naked Case offers the iPhone owner:
Protection with scratch-resistance, stain-defense (e.g. markers, coffee, etc), and non-yellowing tech.
The worlds thinnest case with an ultra-thin (at only 0.2 mm) and ultra-clear cover.
Most impressively, self-healing technology, which makes most case scratches disappear within seconds.

The result for the consumer is the peace of mind of having a scratch-proof iPhone, and the joy of keeping their expensive new Jet Black iPhone 7 looking brand new.

Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life.



All Backers of the Naked Case Kickstarter campaign who pledge $30 CAD or more will receive a custom cut Naked Case for the Jet Black iPhone 7 (MSRP $40).

The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 31, 2016. For more information visit: http://kck.st/2dQhbRy or https://nakedcases.com

Contact:
JP Richards
Phone: 1-877-567-5601
Email: JP(at)NakedCases.com



More information:
http://https://nakedcases.com/



Date: 10/17/2016 - 09:22
