Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Deaf Animation Studio

Mark Beazley, a deaf animator and cartoonist, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Deafy Toon Studios, a new animation studio that caters to the deaf in the United States.

Mark Beazley, a deaf animator and cartoonist, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Deafy Toon Studios, a new animation studio that caters to the deaf in the United States. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to fund setup cost and to acquire ground breaking motion capture equipment for use in the film making process.



Deafy Toon Studios aims to be a 3D animation studio that will produce short and full length films for the deaf based on American Sign Language. The Studio hopes to create entertainment stories from different genres, including comedies, dramas and action themed animations. The productions will be created primarily for deaf children as well deaf adults. With growth and success, the studio plans to eventually make feature films for a general market audience as well.



After extensive research I was astonished there is no one that produces short or full length animations for the deaf besides teaching sign language, Said project creator Mark Beazley. Its long overdue and today its possible to create animations with sign language using motion capture suits.



Deafy Toon Studios intends to use Motion Capture (MoCap) suits from Perception Neuron in each of its productions. MoCap is the process of translating human movement into other mediums such as video games and movies. It has a variety of uses; from sports analysis and medical application to robotics and military use. Perception Neuron is redefining the motion capture industry by using the worlds smallest inertial measurement unit (IMU), or, "neurons". The system is lightweight, so it allows the performers to be truly flexible wherever they are. Perception Neuron brings the power of motion capture to the consumer and the everyday inventor by being truly affordable.



I need to raise funding on Kickstarter for two [MoCap suits] so two deaf people/actors signing with each other or interacting each other whatever the story may be, says Beazley.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $50 or more will receive a signed copy of the DVD and digital download of the studios first film.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 9, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2dP3O3W



